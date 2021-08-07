Battlegrounds Mobile India coming soon to Apple App Store

After months of speculations, Krafton launched the much-awaited PUBG(PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) Mobile-alternative Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in early July.

However, it is available only on Google Play Store and despite that, BGMI has received an overwhelming response from gamers in India. As per the latest report, it has managed to register more than 46 million downloads on Android phones.

As BGMI inches closer to the major milestone, Krafton has announced rewards and vouchers such as three ‘Supply Coupon Crate Scrap’, three 'Classic Coupon Crate Scrap 3’, and one ‘Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1’ to players, when BGMI reaches 48 million, 49 million and 50 million marks, respectively.

"We are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS," Krafton said on Instagram, hinting the company will soon release BGMI for iOS.

Why the delay to launch BGMI for iOS?

It's more than a month since BGMI made its debut on Google Play Store, but the company has been tight-lipped on when the game will make its way to Apple App Store.

It is widely being reported that the company is facing delays to complete the iOS version, as the staff is struggling to fix bugs in the Android version. It also wants to ensure that all glitches on the iOS version are fully ironed out and don't face issues as faced by Android phone users.

But, going by the company's statement on Instagram, iPhone owners don't have to wait long to play the BGMI.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.