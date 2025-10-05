Menu
Bean buzz in cuppa capital

Not gonna lie, paying 350 bucks for a coffee isn’t always worth it. But then again, it’s not just the coffee, it’s the vibe. If the ambience feels good and the coffee holds up, I tell myself it’s worth it.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 23:08 IST
Published 04 October 2025, 23:08 IST
