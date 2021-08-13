Books to refresh your memory on India's Independence Day

It's often said that movies don't quite do justice to the books they are based on, and the same could be said of India's freedom movement. As India nears its 75th Independence Day, here are some books that will jog up your memory on the country's freedom struggle and the individuals who gave their blood, sweat and tears for the same.
'The Story of My Experiments With Truth' (1940)
It's safe to see that no Independence Day goes without watching Ben Kingsley's biopic of Mahatma Gandhi. Similarly, there's no better way to jog up your memory on the Father of the Nation than reading his autobiographyThe Story of My Experiments With Truth. Originally published in parts in a magazine, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi recalls his childhood days all the way up to 1921 when he had already established himself as the torchbearer of India's freedom struggle. Photo Credit: Fingerprint! Publishing
'The Discovery of India' (1946)
Written by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru,The Discovery of Indiaoffers a view of Indian history, philosophy and culture, from the perspective of a freedom fighter. Nehru penned the book during his incarceration at the Ahmednagar Fort between 1942 and 1946. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
'The Makers of Modern India' (2012)
Ramchandra Guha's book offers a deep insight into the 19 foremost individuals who shaped India's political sentiment from Gandhi to Ambedkar and sheds light on the uniqueness of Indian democracy. Photo Credit: Penguin Random House
'India's Struggle for Independence' (1987)
Historian Bipan Chandra's book is a comprehensive account of India's freedom movement and its freedomfighters.India's Struggle for Independence has served as an entry point to a number of individuals interested in the Indian history. Credit:Penguin Random House
'An Era of Darkness' (2017)
Dr Shashi Tharoor'sAn Era of Darkness(now known asInglorious Empire: What the British Did to India) talks of the effects that British colonial rule had on India. It is based on his viral speech in 2015 at Oxford on the topic"Does Britain owe reparations to its former colonies?" In the book, the Parliamentarian explains in detail how the British Empire plunderedIndia of its vast natural resources and shatters misconceptions of India having benefited from colonial rule. PhotoCredit: Aleph Book Company
'Freedom at Midnight' (1975)
Written by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins,Freedom at Midnightrecounts the events that led to India's independence while also talking about the roles played by Mahatma Gandhi, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the last British Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten. Photo Credit: Aleph Book Company