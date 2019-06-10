Bug in Android Q: Google halts beta software roll-out

Search engine giant Google has stalled the Android Q beta 4 roll-out for all eligible devices over the emergence of a bug in the mobile software.

The Android Q beta allows registered mobile software developers to test their new apps, optimize for the good user-experience and publish on Google Play Store. Also, it offers an opportunity for the mobile enthusiasts to check out the Android Q first hand before the public release, which by the way is scheduled to roll-out in August.

However, they have to wait a bit longer, as many early adopters of the Android Q beta 4 have complained of random boot loops and some are not able to install the software at all.

After receiving the reports, Google has halted Android Q beta 4 (version number: QPP4.190502.018) deployment temporarily for all devices including its Pixel series.

Official Google's Android team statement on Reddit

"We're aware of an issue with Android Q Beta 4 related to installing updates. We've temporarily paused Beta 4 OTA updates to all Pixel devices as we investigate the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide an update once the issue is resolved"

Android Q: Key features you should know

Google has added several new features in the Android Q and also improve some of them, which were introduced in Android Pie.

Android Q's new gesture-based navigation will allow the user to easily move between tasks and fully utilize the bigger screen on an Android Phone.

Big update coming in the Android Q is the dark theme, which will not only enhance the user interface but also save the battery from drawing less power than the usual normal mode.

Android Q will also bring the new Live caption feature that will transcribe the video with texts below the screen in real-time on YouTube or any video streaming service app.

Android Q brings the new Focus Mode, that will help users get things done without distraction, by selecting the apps they want to stay active and pausing everything they don't.

Also read: Complete list of devices eligible for Google's Android Q

And to help children and families find a better balance with digital and real life, Google is bringing Family Link part of every device that has Digital Wellbeing, starting with Android Q.

Android Q's Settings has been revamped and Google has moved the permission option to the top level so the user can find all the important controls in one place.

Also, Android Q arms the user with new permission controls so that he or she can share their location (or not) with apps on their own terms.

In Android Oreo, Google introduced Project Treble to fast track software roll-out to all Android phones. It was further improved in the Android Pie. Now, with Android Q, Google is bringing new Project Mainline, so that it can update core OS components to the device without a full OS update. This apparently helps non-Pixel phone owners to enjoy the latest features faster than ever before. And, the affiliate mobile manufacturers can take their time to optimize and release the rest in a separate software update.

