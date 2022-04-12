Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 12, 2022

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2022, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 00:01 ist

You're up for a passionate encounter with someone special.    If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. 

Lucky Colour: Garnet     

Lucky Number:  6  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope 2022
Horoscope

What's Brewing

New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur

New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur

The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'

Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'

Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive

Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive

'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation

Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation

 