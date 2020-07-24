Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus can save your phone display from long fall

American company Corning Inc. announced the new-age mobile display shield Gorilla Glass Victus. It succeeds the Gorilla Glass 6 series.

The new Gorilla Glass Victus comes with a breakthrough technology that can protect the mobile phone screen from shattering from a fall up to 2 metres on a hard surface. Comparatively, other brands with aluminosilicate glasses can not even survive the fall under 0.8 metre.

"In three of the largest smartphone markets in the world – China, India, and the United States – durability is one of the most important purchase considerations for smartphones, second only to the device brand. When tested against features such as screen size, camera quality, and device thinness, durability was twice as important, and consumers were willing to pay a premium for improved durability. Additionally, Corning has analyzed feedback from more than 90,000 consumers indicating that the importance of drop and scratch performance has nearly doubled in seven years," Corning said.

The company lab results also revealed the new Gorilla Glass Victus is two times sturdier than the Gorilla Glass 6 series and four times better than rival brands in terms of scratch resistance.

“Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices. Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus,” John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics said.

Which new phones will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus?

Word on the street is that Samsung's soon to be launched Galaxy Note20 series is expected to boast the Gorilla Glass Victus. Also, there is a possibility of the Apple iPhone 12 series slated for September/October launch may also come with Corning's new display protector.

