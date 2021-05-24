Details of 18 crore Domino's India customers on sale on dark web

Last month, Domino's India server stole 13TB of critical user information including names, phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details, and more than details of 10 lakh credit cards.

Now, Domino's India is again back in the news. This time, data of pizza orders with user data such as name, e-mail, mobile, GPS location, and more details have come into the hands of hackers.

Data of more than 18 crore people may have been compromised, independent cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia told DH.

Hackers have posted the user data for sale on the dark web and created a search engine for users to check the authenticity of the information stolen from Domino's India's database.

Rajaharia was credited for the recent uncovering of MobiKwik and Airtel data breaches and has shared the URL of the aforementioned search page with the DH.

With important details such as email IDs and mobile numbers, bad actors can prey on naive users using phishing techniques to steal financial details.

Domino's India franchisee owner Jubilant FoodWorks has released a statement that the company is investigating the data breach, but says no financial information of the customers has been compromised.

"Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to the financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact. As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken the necessary actions to contain the incident." --reads the company's statement

Customers of Domino's India, who have placed orders via the company's official website and app, are advised to be wary of suspicious emails and SMSs in their inboxes. Never respond to these messages.

