DH Radio | How accurate are wearables and fitness apps?

An interaction with doctors on the accuracy of both wearables and health apps

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2022, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 09:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio!

In this episode, DH Radio's Veena Mani speaks to Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, and Dr Ranjan Shetty, HOD and Consultant, Intervention Cardiology at Manipal Hospitals, to understand how accurate are wearables and health monitoring apps.

Listen in...

 

