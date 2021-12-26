DH Radio | Safe commute, a long way off

DHNS
  • Dec 26 2021, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 07:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

How safe are women commuting by cabs, auto rickshaws or even public transport?

How can the system ensure a robust safety network with an alert reporting and monitoring mechanism?

In this episode of DH Radio, J Shiruti interacts with a cross-section of women commuters to dive deep into this issue. 

Listen in...

Transport
Safety
Women's safety
dh radio

