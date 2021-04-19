Don't click Pink WhatsApp link on messenger app; it has malware

For the past few years, there is a steady rise in cybercrimes. Bad actors try to trick particularly naive users who are new to the digital world and just starting to get to know the smartphone features such as messenger app, OTT, and other service-oriented apps.

In the latest instance, hackers are randomly sending a URL link of malware-laced fake WhatsApp Pink on the messenger app saying the users can change the standard green typeface and background of the WhatsApp to pink. The URL link will lead the victim to a compromised website and ask the user to install a new app WhatsApp Pink Apk.

It has come to light that once the fake messenger app is installed, it will ask for critical permission where it gets access to the contact list and starts forwarding to the same URL link to unsuspecting people in the contacts.

Also, it is capable of stealing sensitive data from the phone, Rajshekhar Rajaharia, an independent cybersecurity expert said to DH.

Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost.

Rajaharia is credited for revealing the Airtel and the recent MobiKwil data breach and reporting to the media earlier in the year.

If you have already installed the WhatsApp Pink, here's what you should do:

Step 1: Uninstall WhatsAppPink Immediately

Step 2: Unlink all Whatsapp Web Devices

Step 3: Clear Browser cache from settings (Settings >> Applications >> WhatsApp >> Storage >> Clear Cache]

Step 5: Review the permission granted for all apps (Settings >> Apps and Notifications >> Tap the app you want to review >> Tap Permission >> review it

Step 6: If you find any unfamiliar app in the app list, delete it and also revoke all the permission to it

Android phone users are advised to install the app only on the Google Play store and never ever download an APK from a third-party site. Also, try to install a proper anti-virus on the mobile.

