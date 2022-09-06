Dubai has some of the best food in the world

When it comes to things to do and eat, Dubai has enough options to keep everyone happy. And many, like me, would travel all the way to this melting pot of a city just for its fantastic food.

With over 200 ethnicities calling it their home, Dubai's culinary offerings are exciting and diverse.

The city that the MICHELIN Guide has recently selected as one of its 35 culinary destinations worldwide is quite the gastronomy hub in the region. There's plenty to choose from, from high-end luxury restaurants to smaller eateries serving local fare.

On a recent trip to Dubai, I flitted across this spectacular culinary spectrum with a fancy schmancy meal at Chef Vikas Khanna's fine dining restaurant Kinara at the luxury Jebel Ali Lake View Hotel, a quick mid-shopping break at Shakespeare & Co. at the Dubai Mall, an unforgettable Lebanese meal at Beit el Kell and stellar Italian at Eataly At the Beach at The Pavillion.

Kinara

On the day we visited Kinara, Chef Vikas Khanna had just launched the NFT of his book "Sacred Foods of India", and the opulent restaurant was abuzz with the chef's many admirers among the Dubai chatterati. We were lucky to get a table and sample delights like gosht ki shammi, murgh qorma, hari mirch keema and shahi tukda. The pure flavours and the beautiful presentation did not disappoint.

Eataly at the Beach

JBR Pavilion at the Beach is electric at night with the laser lights bouncing off Ain Dubai (the world's tallest panoramic wheel), skaters and cyclists zipping along the marina, the families out for a stroll, and the music floating across the beach.

The al fresco dining area at Italian restaurant chain Eataly at the Beach is perfect for catching the vibe with a glass of fine Italian wine and some delicious antipasti.

The 250-cover, 8000 sq. ft. Italian food market cum restaurant serves homemade pasta, pizza, panini, focaccia, salads, seafood, and various beverages. It also retails local produce, Italian products, cheeses, Italian cured meats and cold cuts, olive oil and balsamic vinegar, bread and over 59 types of pasta.

Shakespeare & Co.

Shakespeare and Co., a homegrown casual dining chain, is one of the UAE's fastest-growing brands. The cafe's mismatched Victorian decor, cosy British vibe and European cuisine is a big hit among diners. I loved my classic grilled chicken with mashed potatoes, rucola and mushroom sauce. While the crepes, salads and pasta are delicious, the desserts are the biggest draw. Don't forget to try their exquisite macarons.

Beit El Kell

Dubai has a glut of Lebanese restaurants, and choosing between them can be difficult. We chanced upon Beit El Kell while roaming around the Citywalk area. The cafe's decor seemed inviting, and the staff was warm and friendly. With our limited knowledge of Lebanese food, it was lucky that we had an Emirati friend with us to do the ordering, and we ended up having one of our best meals in Dubai. The hummus Beyrouti, tabouleh, stuffed vine leaves, meat skewers, and the mixed grill will remain in my memory forever!

(Disclaimer: The writer's trip was sponsored by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.)