FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week ends with a glittering grand finale

The fash frat finally gets a breather as five frenetic days of fashion shows, press conferences, celeb spottings and late-night afterparties come to an end. The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week ended on Sunday night with a grand finale showcase by Falguni Shane Peacock. Actor Ananya Panday walked the ramp for the designer duo in a pink, sequinned cocktail dress with a long, structured trail from their “Earthbound” line. Centred around the ideas of the metaverse, the future, and technology, the range featured unconventional, experimental, chic, edgy, and highly stylized outfits.

With silhouettes and designs to accentuate all shapes and sizes, the collection boasted glamorous yet comfortable wearables in abstract sequins, crystals and studs, furs and feathers.

The designer duo shared that they wanted their clothes to look extraterrestrial yet earthy in a colour palette of metallic hues in orange, purple, pink, white, blue, azure, emerald, silver, and brown.

The collection showcased cool bodysuits, cut-out onesies, asymmetrical gowns, thigh-high slit skirts, bustiers, stylized dresses, fur capes and coats, colourful studded jackets, and t-shirts with colourful sequins.

"Everyone's preferences are very different and diverse so as creative heads we aim at making something that appeals to all. That's why we had a mixed range from really short garments to long dresses and gowns," said Shane to DH.

Breaking down the showstopper look and what went into its making, Falguni said that the brand had initially curated two outfits for Ananya.

"One was in silver and red and the other was in pink. We knew that pink would work the best and Ananya did look like a dream in pink. And the way she walked was stunning," said Falguni.

"When we were designing the look, we wanted it to be fun, dramatic, young, chic, and clean. We didn't want to make it very frilly but structured and defined. Even the trail of the dress Ananya wore was very sleek," said Shane.

The set, just like the show, was grand, and the elevated platforms and lights set the party vibe going.

(Sanjana Chawla is a freelance journalist who writes about women, society, culture, lifestyle and entertainment.)

