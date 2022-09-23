For a cool balcony setup

Vertical garden
This vertical garden comes with a drip irrigation kit, eight stackable planter containers, drain lids, a base tray, assembly clips and a wall fixing.
Hanging chair
This shell cane and rattan wicker outdoor swing comes without a stand.
String lights
This 48-ft string of outdoor LED lights is shatterproof and waterproof. It comes with an adapter and a user manual.
Suspended stand
This 4-ft wooden stand can be placed suspended on a balcony. It can act as a stand to hold drinks or coffee, or you can place your laptop on it for a fun workstation.
Floor pillows
Here is a set of four floor cushions. These come with handles and are filled with hollow polyester fiber. These are available in natural white, pink lilac, grey and yellow.
A seat for four
This set of four chairs with foam cushions, comes with a 8mm glass tabletop. It is made of polyethylene rattan and its waterproof.
