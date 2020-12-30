Four unique ways to celebrate this New Year's Eve

A year that for many has been nothing short of a nightmare is inching closer to its end. While for many it is a cause for celebration, for some, it bears no difference.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which induced lockdowns all across the world late in March (earlier in places like China, Italy), continues to ravage the world, with a newer variant of the coronavirus emerging soon after vaccinations against the original one began.

In Bengaluru, keeping in mind the pandemic, and being wary of a possible outbreak, the city's Police Commissioner Kamal Pant announced on Tuesday that Section 144 would be imposed in the city from 6 in the evening on December 31, till 6 in the morning on New Year's Day.

While not being able to visit your favourite club or party with all your friends might be a bummer, there's a lot more that you can do elsewhere in the city or from the comfort of your cozy homes:

1. Special/Themed Cafe

Bengaluru is home to a handful of artsy and theme-driven cafes, many of which are popular, thanks to their 'Instagram-worthy' nature. What better option than to unwind on a comfortable chair over a hot cup of coffee (or tea, whichever you prefer) and soak in some calm and quiet in what would have otherwise been a noisy day.

If you look after a dog, look no further than Therpup cafe, a space made especially for our furry friends in Whitefield. For those that don't have a dog, but would love to spend some time with them, the cafe's 11 dogs will provide all the company you need on New Year's eve. The Cafe is open till 8 at night.

DYU Art Cafe is another one of Bengaluru's famed cafes, located in Koramangala. The cafe's rustic look, wooden furnishings, and calm atmosphere make it worth a visit. The visually pleasing space will remain open till 10-10:30 at night.

2. Catch up on those books you kept aside all year long

2020 has been a whirlwind of a year for many and has offered little to no time to relax. If you're looking to while time away till the clock strikes 12, bring out a book from the shelf and watch yourself immersed in it. If your home isn't as quiet a space that lets you drown in the author's words, there are always other options.

Champaca a library, bookstore, and cafe located right off Queens Road could be an option. Its peaceful surroundings and lush greenery make for the perfect reading atmosphere. All you need to do is find a book, a comfortable seat, a cup of your favourite beverage, a tasty bite, and you're all set. It is, however, only open till 6 in the evening.

3. Anytime is Movie Time

As the holiday season nears its end, why not set out on a marathon of the season's best movies? Sleepless in Seattle, The Godfather series, Ghostbusters II, are among a few Hollywood classics that encapsulate the New Year's Eve spirit like none other.

A mug full of your favourite drink/beverage, a steady supply of movie munchies, and a warm sweater and blanket, is a combination that's hard to beat.

4. Fireworks, finally

Depending on where one might be, the onset of the new year is usually signified by two things - people shouting new year wishes on the street and fireworks, the latter being a more common welcome sign of the new year.

Wherever you are, a few minutes before the clock strikes 12, head up to your home's terrace, and enjoy the visual symphony that paints the sky.