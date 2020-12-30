Four unique ways to celebrate this New Year's Eve

There's a lot more that you can do elsewhere in the city or from the comfort of your cozy homes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 30 2020, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 22:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

A year that for many has been nothing short of a nightmare is inching closer to its end. While for many it is a cause for celebration, for some, it bears no difference.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which induced lockdowns all across the world late in March (earlier in places like China, Italy), continues to ravage the world, with a newer variant of the coronavirus emerging soon after vaccinations against the original one began.

In Bengaluru, keeping in mind the pandemic, and being wary of a possible outbreak, the city's Police Commissioner Kamal Pant announced on Tuesday that Section 144 would be imposed in the city from 6 in the evening on December 31, till 6 in the morning on New Year's Day. 

While not being able to visit your favourite club or party with all your friends might be a bummer, there's a lot more that you can do elsewhere in the city or from the comfort of your cozy homes:

1. Special/Themed Cafe

Bengaluru is home to a handful of artsy and theme-driven cafes, many of which are popular, thanks to their 'Instagram-worthy' nature. What better option than to unwind on a comfortable chair over a hot cup of coffee (or tea, whichever you prefer) and soak in some calm and quiet in what would have otherwise been a noisy day.

If you look after a dog, look no further than Therpup cafe, a space made especially for our furry friends in Whitefield. For those that don't have a dog, but would love to spend some time with them, the cafe's 11 dogs will provide all the company you need on New Year's eve. The Cafe is open till 8 at night.

DYU Art Cafe is another one of Bengaluru's famed cafes, located in Koramangala. The cafe's rustic look, wooden furnishings, and calm atmosphere make it worth a visit. The visually pleasing space will remain open till 10-10:30 at night. 

2. Catch up on those books you kept aside all year long

2020 has been a whirlwind of a year for many and has offered little to no time to relax. If you're looking to while time away till the clock strikes 12, bring out a book from the shelf and watch yourself immersed in it. If your home isn't as quiet a space that lets you drown in the author's words, there are always other options.

Champaca a library, bookstore, and cafe located right off Queens Road could be an option. Its peaceful surroundings and lush greenery make for the perfect reading atmosphere. All you need to do is find a book, a comfortable seat, a cup of your favourite beverage, a tasty bite, and you're all set. It is, however, only open till 6 in the evening.

3. Anytime is Movie Time

As the holiday season nears its end, why not set out on a marathon of the season's best movies? Sleepless in Seattle, The Godfather series, Ghostbusters II, are among a few Hollywood classics that encapsulate the New Year's Eve spirit like none other. 

A mug full of your favourite drink/beverage, a steady supply of movie munchies, and a warm sweater and blanket, is a combination that's hard to beat.

4. Fireworks, finally

Depending on where one might be, the onset of the new year is usually signified by two things - people shouting new year wishes on the street and fireworks, the latter being a more common welcome sign of the new year. 

Wherever you are, a few minutes before the clock strikes 12, head up to your home's terrace, and enjoy the visual symphony that paints the sky. 

Bengaluru
Section 144
New Year's Eve
2020
2021
Celebrations

