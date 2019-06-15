Gadgets weekly: Bose Frames, Galaxy M40 and more

Consumer electronics majors Samsung, Honor, Bose, JBL, and others launched a new line of mobiles, hybrid headphones and more in India this week (June 9-15).

DH lists top gadgets that are worth checking them out:

Samsung Galaxy M40

After the Galaxy M30, M20 and M10 series, Samsung launched four variant Galaxy M40 in India.

It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with Widevine L1 certification, making it one of the few phones in the mid-range category phones to support all HD content played on multimedia streaming apps.

Inside, the new Samsung phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core powered by Android Pie, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,500mAh battery, which is sufficient to the keep the phone running for a full day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module featuring, a 32MP primary sensor backed by 5MP and 8MP camera on the back. And on the front, it features 16MP selfie snapper.

The new Galaxy M40 is slated to hit stores on 18 June and will be offered in two shades- Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue--for Rs 19,990.

Read more: Complete specifications of Samsung Galaxy M40

Bose Frames

Popular audio system-maker Bose launched a new smart earphone dubbed as Frames that comes in disguise of a pair of sunglasses in India for Rs 21,900.

The new Frames weighs just 45g and is said to be the company's tiniest, thinnest, most lightweight Bose audio system ever. Despite the unusual form factor, it promises to offer the functionality and performance of wireless headphones thanks to the Bose's proprietary open-ear design, which offers premium micro-acoustics, voice control, and personal audio experience.



Bose Frames; Picture credit: Bose India



Bose Frames can stream music and information, take and make calls, and access virtual assistants from — while keeping playlists, entertainment, and conversations private.

For touch and voice control, an ultra-small microphone and multi-function button are embedded on the right temple for power and pairing, Siri and Google Assistant, calls and commands, or to pause and skip songs. Consumers can also install the Bose Connect app to get additional control for now, and the company says, it will be releasing a software update for new experiences in the future — such as the Bose AR (Augment Reality).

Read more: Key features of Sunglasses-cum-headphone Bose Frames

Honor 20 series

Huawei's subsidiary Honor launched the new Honor 20 series in three variants in different price segments.

As the name suggests, Honor 20 Pro is the top-end model. It flaunts punch-hole display form factor, wherein front-camera sits in the dedicated top left corner and the rest of the space is fully occupied by the functional screen having a 91.7-percent screen-to-body ratio. With this type of form factor, device owners will have minimal obstruction to watch multimedia content.

It sports a full HD+ resolution 3D curved display with a 32MP snapper with 3D portrait lighting support. On the rear side, Honor 20 Pro features a quad-camera, one primary 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor), 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto sensor and a 2MP for macro shots.

Other stipulated features include Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.0 and a 4,000mAh battery with SuperCharge capability. It costs Rs 39,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage).



Honor 20 series; picture credit: Honor India



The standard Honor 20 is pretty identical to the Pro version in terms of design language and internal specifications but differ in two aspects. It features a 2MP depth sensor instead of an 8MP telephoto lens and a smaller 3,700mAh cell. It costs Rs 32,999 (6GB RAM +128GB storage) and will available on Flipkart and offline channels from June 25 onwards.

The low-end model, Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch full HD display with dot-notch design and comes with glossy glass shell on the back

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Kirin 710 octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, triple-camera (24MP+8MP+2MP), 32MP front shooter and a 3,400mAh battery. It costs Rs 14,999 and will available on Flipkart and offline channels from June 18 onwards.

Read more: Complete specification details of Honor 20 series variants

Toreto Trilogy power bank

Consumer electronics firm Toreto unveiled the new generation Trilogy power bank in India.

It boasts superior quality composite plastic shell with dust and fireproof capability. It is said to come with an intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, high temperature and short circuits.



Toreto Trilogy power bank; Picture credit: Toreto



The Trilogy power bank comes with a 12,000mAh capacity Lithium Polymer battery and is available in black and white color that compliments every device. It also comes equipped with an LED battery indicator. It has 2 input ports (Micro/Type C) and 4 outputs with 5V to charge multiple devices at once. It is available in black and white color for Rs 1,999.

JBL's new Live headphone series

Harman-owned JBL launched a series of Live headphone variants in multiple price points ranging from Rs 2,499 to Rs 12,599.

Select models such as the Live 400BT, 500BT, and 650BTNC support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Users can activate them through the ‘My JBL Headphones’ app on the Play Store and App Store. Once done, the owner just has to do a simple tap to the left earcup and search for the newest songs from their favorite playlists on the phone and if traveling, he can ask for directions to a local restaurant or queue a calendar reminder for weekend activities.



JBL Live series Headphones; Picture credit: Harman India



Additionally, the JBL Live 400BT and 500BT headphones are embedded with TalkThru and Ambient Aware technologies.

For the uninitiated, the TalkThru feature can automatically drop the volume of the audio the user is listening to thereby enabling him to have conversations without having to remove the headphone. Short press the TalkThru button once to turn on this feature.

The Ambient Aware feature lets the user hear the external sound while the user still listening to music. This is an ideal feature that helps the user while traveling, be it crossing a street or in a metro train when he needs to know if the stop has arrived. Click the TalkThru button twice to turn on this function.

New JBL Live headphone series Product Live 100 Live 200BT Live 400BT Live 500BT Live 650BTNC Price Rs 2,499 Rs 5,299 Rs 7,899 Rs 9,999 Rs 12,599 JBL Signature Sound Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa No No Yes Yes Yes Ambient Aware & TalkThru technology No No Yes Yes No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) No No No No Yes My JBL Headphones App No No Yes Yes Yes Bluetooth No Yes Yes Yes Yes Battery Life & Speed Charge (less than 2 hours to full charge) N/A Up to 10 hours Speed Charge Up to 24 hours Speed Charge Up to 30 hours Speed Charge Up to 20 hours (ANC) Up to 30 hours (w/o ANC) Speed Charge Comfort-fit design and Aluminium finish Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Touch Controls No No Yes Yes Yes Headphone design In-ear In-ear On-ear Around-ear Around-ear

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.