Gadgets Weekly: Galaxy Note10, Mi A3, Realme 5 and more

Popular consumer electronics majors Samsung, Xiaomi and others launched new line of mobiles and related acoustic accessories, chargers, and more in India this week.

Here is a list of top products you should know:

Samsung Galaxy Note10 series

Samsung starter kicked off the week with the launch of Galaxy Note10 series in the country. It comes in two variants--one a generic Galaxy Note10 and a top-end Galaxy Note10+.

The new phone series comes with a boatload of the upgrades over the predecessor. Barring the screen sizes an resolution (6.3-inch full HD+ and 6.8-inch Quad HD+), both flaunt long candy-bar exterior outlook with the high-quality metal-and-glass case. On the front, Samsung has incorporated a tiny front camera on the top and the rest is covered with a fully functional edge-to-edge display.

The company likes to call it the Cinematic Infinity-O Display and is nearly bezel-less, which guarantees to offer enriching viewing experience and most importantly, the vast display can be well utilised to take notes with the S Pen.

The Galaxy Note10+ will be available starting Rs 79,999, while Galaxy Note10 is priced at Rs 69,999.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy Note10 hands-on review: First impression

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One

The USP of the Mi A3 is photography hardware. It boasts a feature-rich triple-camera, one 48MP primary sensory, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, it features 32MP snapper.



Mi A3 Android One series (Photo credit: Xiaomi India)



Xiaomi Mi A3 comes in two variants-- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB--for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. They will be available in three vivid colourways--Kind of Grey, Not just Blue and More than White.

Read more | All you need to know about Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One

Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones

The new Bose 700 series headphones come with a new voice interface that redefines mobile communication the way Bose noise cancellation redefined mobile audio, the company claims.

Bose's proprietary innovation enables the headphones to isolate a user’s voice from 360 degrees of unwanted sound. With this, Bose 700 owners can have noise-free conversations during rush-hour traffic, and even in loud subway platforms. They can be assured of crystal clear calls to home and work, and unprecedented accuracy from VPA (Virtual Personal Assistant)s. Bose 700 supports Apple iOS and Google's Android platform. With this, Bose 700 users can summon Siri on iPhones, the Google Assistant on Android mobiles and also Amazon Alexa via mobile app.



Bose 700 series headphones (Picture Credit: Bose)



Also, it comes with a new acoustic and electronics package, new digital signal processing, and a new eight microphone system to offer enhanced user experience. Six microphones can cancel noise, so it doesn’t reach the users' ears. Two of those microphones combine with two others to dramatically improve voice pickup, the company claims.

The beamform-array isolates the user's speech, suppressing everything else that’s audible. A rejection-array adds a second line of defense, tracking then blocking the most disruptive remaining sound — from a coffee grinder to other dialogue nearby. It all happens in real-time — adapting as you move, turn your head, and your environment changes, the company claims.

It works with any VPA, any phone paired to the 700s, or any phone or phone/headphone combination on the far-end. And it works from anywhere, whether you’re talking to people or machines. On audio and video calls, the person on the other end can hear what the user is saying — not the TV or a person behind him or her, Bose added. It comes in black and silver colour options for Rs 34,500.

Toreto Unicharge

The new Toreto Unicharge is 4-in-1 travel charger. It comes with four different Input connector types – European/Indian, Australian, British and American. It can charge four 5V USB Type A-based devices simultaneously, which saves you the trouble of carrying multiple adaptors when you have to charge multiple gadgets, at home, office and while traveling.



Unicharge series (Picture Credit: Toreto)



This device supports 100-240 Volts range of input voltage and is also backed by Fast Charging feature that allows faster charging of all 5V USB devices in quick time. The retail package also comes with 1.5m BIS AC Cable. It costs Rs 999.

Ubon SP-6550 Tough series Bluetooth speakers

UBON SP-6550 IPSX6 certified and supports Bluetooth as well as AUX connectivity. It also possesses shockproof capabilities and comes with a tough rubberized body with a washable fabric.



SP-6550 Tough series Bluetooth speakers (Picture Credit: Ubon)



It comes with 1800mAh battery and when fully charged, it can play non-stop music for up to 6 hours.SP-6550 supports AUX, FM Radio along with MicroSD card and TF. It is available in black colour for Rs 2,999.

Realme 5 series

Oppo subsidiary Realme, earlier in the week, launched two new phones Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in India.

The generic Realme 5 comes with 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720p) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage, Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0, quad-camera module with 12MP (Sony IMX386 sensor)+ 8MP (118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens)+ 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens camera, a 13MP front shooter and a 5,000mAh battery (with 10W charging), which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage. It comes in two colours Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. It will be available in three variants-- 32GB, 64GB and 128GB--for Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,000, respectively.



Realme 5 series camera features (Picture Credit: Realme India/Twitter screen-grab)



On the other hand, Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, Android Pie-based ColorOS 6, quad-camera snapper with 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor with EIS, F1.79 aperture) + 8MP (with 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens, F2.25 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor (F2.4 aperture)+ 2MP (for 4cm macro shot) camera, a 16MP (with Sony IMX471) front shooter and a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. It comes with Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green shades. It will be available in three options-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM +128GB storage--for Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.\

Motorola One Action

The highlight of the new Motorola One Action is its photography hardware. It boasts feature-rich triple-camera module with an Action camera (no mention of MP count) with Quad Pixel technology, 2.0um pixel size, F2.2 aperture, and Ultra-wide FOV (Field-Of-View) 117-degree. It is backed by 12MP main camera with F1.8, 1.25um pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP depth sensor.



Motorola One Action (Picture Credit: Motorola India/Twitter screen-grab)



On the front, it houses a 12MP with F2.0 aperture and 1.25um pixel size. It will also support face unlock security.

Also, One Action’s triple camera is touted to be the industry-first 117-degree ultra-wide action video camera, which allows users record videos holding the phone vertically and can fit four times more surrounding environment in the frame than any rival phone in the market.

Read more | All you need to know about Motorola One Action

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.