Gadgets Weekly: Google Nest Hub, Sparks Go and more

Several technology companies such as Google, Oppo, and others, earlier in the week (August 25-31), launched the new line of smart devices and mobiles in India.

Here is the list of new gadgets that you should know:

Google Nest Hub:

Search engine giant launched the Google Nest Hub, the company's first smart home speaker with a screen.

Thanks to the addition of the screen, the user will now be able to view all the connected device in one place via a dashboard called Home View. Users just have to swipe down to access the home view. You can dim the lights, turn up the volume on the TV, and see who is outside with the smart camera. The owner can also broadcast messages through all connected speakers in their home, just say “Ok Google, broadcast dinner’s ready!” to round up the family.

Also, it works out as good kitchen TV. Users can look for recipes and watch the step-by-step tutorial videos of traditional Indian dish or exotic if that matter. Also, can get snippets of the latest news, sports updates and also watch movies and trailers of upcoming films.

The company claims Home View can control more than 200 million connected devices from over 3,500 brands globally. In India, Google Nest Hub supports Xiaomi, Syska lights, Oakter Plugs, Philips Hue, LG and more. It costs Rs 9,999 and is available in Chalk and Charcoal color variants, across partner retailers including Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and TATA Cliq.

Anker Power Wall Charger

Anker launched a Powerport Wall Charger with 6 USB ports. It boasts proprietary PowerIQ and Voltage Boost technology, which offers fastest possible charge up to 2.4amps per port or 12amps overall speed.



Anker Power wall charger (Picture Credit: Anker)



The device enables Optimized charging for all type of gadgets. It has several multi-level safety systems such as surge protection, temperature control and more advanced safety features to keep devices safe, during the charging.

The Anker Powerport Wall charger is a UL (Underwriters Labs) certified device, the company claims. It is available in black and white colours and comes with 18 months warranty. The product is available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India for Rs 3,499.

Oppo Reno 2 series

The new Reno 2, as the name suggests, is the successor of the first generation Reno. It comes with a good upgrade over its predecessor. It sports a 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 93.1 screen to body ratio. It also boasts the in-screen fingerprint unlock feature.



Reno 2 series (Picture Credit: Oppo India website)



Under-the-hood, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 4000 mAh battery with a type-C charger, which supports its flagship Vooc 3.0 flash charge.

The USP of Oppo Reno 2 is the quad-camera module having a primary 48MP ultra-clear lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP portrait lens.

The cameras have an enhanced capability with 20x zoom (with a 5x hybrid zoom) and also introduces a special ultra-dark mode (for night-time photography) and ultra-steady video mode, which helps in steadying the camera during long-shot videos, aiding in vlogging.

It also has a 16MP shark-fin rising front camera, which gives an advanced selfie experience. The Reno 2 series price starts at Rs 29,999.

Tecno Spark series

Chinese smartphone-maker Tecno launched a new line of budget mobiles Spark Go and Spark 4 Air.



Spark Go (Picture credit: Tecno Mobile)



The Tecno Spark Go comes with a 6.1-inch dot-notch HD+ display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Android Pie-based HiOS 5.0, 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core CPU, 8MP AI camera with dual-LED flash, a 5MP front snapper with face unlock capability, dedicated flash and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a day under mixed usage. It costs Rs 5,499.



Spark 4 Air ( Picture credit: Tecno)



On the other hand, Tecno Spark 4 Air features almost the same display and internal hardware as seen in Spark Go. The key difference between the two is the camera. The Spark 4 Air houses a superior dual-camera module, having one primary 13MP shooter complimented by VGA AI camera with dual-LED flash. It costs Rs 6,999.

