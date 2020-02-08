Gadgets Weekly: Moto G Stylus, Poco X2 and more

Top consumer electronics majors Samsung, Sony, Ambrane and others launched several new phones along with related audio systems in India this week (February 2-8).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Moto G Stylus and G Power

In a surprise announcement, Motorola on February 7 unveiled two new phones - Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power in the US and Canada.

They share the same design and most of the internal hardware but differ in certain aspects. It sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and boasts a 16MP hole-punch camera on the top. They are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset backed by 4GB RAM and Android 10.

The Moto G Stylus comes with 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), rear fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger, 6000 series aluminium and 48MP Sensor (f/1.7, 1.6μm with Quad Pixel technology)+ Macro Vision sensor (2mp, f/2.2) + Action Cam ( with 16mp, f/2.2, 2.0μm, minimum 2cm focus distance with Quad Pixel technology + 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with laser autofocus (Time-Of-Flight). It costs $299.99 (roughly Rs 21,454.08)



The new Moto G Power (Credit: Motorola.com)



The Moto G Power comes with a 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), rear fingerprint sensor, 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger, 6000 series aluminium and 16MP (with f/1.7, 1.12μm)+2MP macro (with f/2.2, 1.75μm, minimum 2cm focus distance)+ 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) with 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. It costs $249.99 (approx. Rs 17,878.28)

Poco X2

The new Poco X2 ships with 64MP (with Sony IMX686 sensor)+8MP ultra-wide-angle lens +2MP depth sensor+ 2MP for macro on the back with LED flash. On the front, it features in-screen dual snappers— 20MP+2MP sensors with f/2.2 aperture. The price of the Poco X2 starts at Rs 15,999.



Poco X2 series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Read more | Everything you need to know about Poco X2

Fingers SuperLit

The new SuperLit Bluetooth wireless speaker comes equipped with two 45 mm drivers that provide the user with 10W of sound, thumping bass and scintillating audio clarity. It houses a 2000 mAh battery and offers up to 9-hour playback time.

It boasts pulsating RGB LED lights and can glow to the rhythm of the music offering mesmerizing audio-visual experience. Furthermore, SuperLit has a built-in Mic and on-board controls that let the user receive calls with one-touch operation in order to enjoy group calls or endless conversations with loved ones.



SuperLit wireless speakers (Credit: Fingers)



Additionally, it supports five modes of audio playback through FM Radio, MicroSD Card, USB, 3.5mm Aux input or Bluetooth v5.0 technology to offer the user multiple options to enjoy music as per user's choice.

Fingers SuperLit speaker comes with a year warranty and costs Rs 2,299.

Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds

The new Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones come with a massive 3,200 mAh battery case and a high-quality charging case that can charge the earphones up to 25 times. The device is enabled with dual microphones and each bud can be used individually.



Rocker ThunderBuds TWS (Credit: Zoook)



It has touch control design to perform multiple functions such as Play, Pause, Re-dial, Voice assistant activation, Next and Previous.

Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones boasts IPX5 sweat/water-resistant. The device is also enabled with voice assistant support for iPhones (Siri) and Android (Ok Google) mobiles. It cost Rs 2,999.

Lava Z53

Lava Z53 sports a 6.1-inch HD(1280x600) IPS screen with dew-drop display design. It has dedicated google assistant key that supports 8 Indian regional languages including Urdu, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Gujarati.



Lava Z53 series (Credit: Lava)



Inside, it comes with a 1.4GHz quad-core processor backed by 1GB/2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Android OS, a 4120 mAh battery along with an ultra-power saver mode that provides up to 2 days of battery backup and 35 hours of voice calling. It comes with a 7.5 W fast charging adapter. The smartphone is also equipped with the fastest face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.4 seconds. It costs Rs 4,829.

Realme C3



Realme C3 series (Credit: Realme)



Realme C3 comes with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core CPU backed by ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which can last more than two days under mixed usage.

Read more | All you need to know about Realme C3

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.