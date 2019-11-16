Gadgets Weekly: Motorola Razr, HP Elite laptop and more

Top technology companies unveiled a new line of mobiles, laptops, related accessories such as wireless earphones, W-Fi adapter, smart LED bulbs and more.

DH lists the latest prominent gadgets to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Motorola Razr

Lenovo-owned Motorola resurrected the iconic Moto Razr, which made the flip phone a cool fashion statement in the early 2000s. In its modern avatar, the Razr flaunts a new state-of-the-art fully-fledged foldable display.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, Motorola Razr doesn't have a crease at the bending point. It sports a 6.2-inch pOLED-based (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable screen with a 21:0 aspect ratio. Inside, It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor backed by Android Pie OS with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 2,510mAh battery.

HP Elite Dragonfly and E344c Curved Monitor



The Elite Dragonfly laptop series (Picture Credit: HP)



The HP Elite Dragonfly is a lightweight hybrid laptop and comes with powerful internal hardware.

The 13-inch HP convertible is touted to boast the world’s longest battery life in its class and offers up to 24.5-hour battery life.

It also comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, optional gigabit-class 4G (4x4 LTE antenna) support, and is said to be the world’s first business convertible with pre-installed personal wellbeing software, HP WorkWell.

HP Elite Dragonfly comes with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, no WWAN, 128GB SSD, FHD panel, and Intel®Wi-Fi 6 ZX200 + BT5 (802.11 ax 2x2, non-vPro), Microsoft Windows 10 OS and MM14 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

HP Elite Dragonfly will go on sale on December 1 with prices starting at Rs 1,49,990.



HP E344c Curved Monitor (Picture credit: HP)



Besides the Elite Dragonfly, HP unveiled a new E344c curved monitor for desktop PCs. It sports an ultra-thin 34-inch diagonal curved screen. It features three-way ergonomics with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment up to 150mm

it comes with WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio—the same screen space of multiple displays, without the bezel breaks. It is available for Rs 67,000.

Tenda U12 AC1300 Dual Band Wireless Wi-Fi USB 3.0 Adapter



Tenda U12 AC1300 Dual Band Wireless Wi-Fi USB 3.0 Adapter (Picture Credit: Tenda)



Tenda's new Wi-Fi device boasts dual-band wireless AC technology. It delivers speeds up to 867 Mbps on 5 GHz or 400 Mbps on 2.4 GHz.

With a highspeed internet connection and 256 -QAM Technology, Tenda U12 is able to support all online activities, from HD video streaming to lag-free online gaming and web surfing. It takes only 200 seconds to download a 2 GB movie offering a thrilling cyber experience, the company claims. It costs Rs 4,000.

Key features:

Super Wi-Fi speed- AC 1300Mbps (400Mpbs at 2.4GHz and 867Mbps at 5GHz ) wireless speed and compliance with the next-generation Wi-Fi standard 802.11ac

USB 3.0 port - Up to 10x faster than USB 2.0

WPS Button - Easy wireless network encryption at a push of the button

Ultimate Compatibility - Support 802.11 a/b/g/n standards and compatible with Windows XP/7/8/8.1/10, Mac OS X, and Linux

Flexible Deployment - Equipped with a USB extension cable for flexible deployment

Fingers 2B Musi-Addicto

The new 2B Musi-Addicto is powered by 10mm Neodymium drivers that enable consistent and good sound quality, be it a call or a soundtrack that is being played.

It comes equipped with dual batteries and offers 20 hours of Playback time and close to 300 hours under standby time.



Fingers 2B Musi-Addicto (Picture Credit: Fingers)



Comfort has been incorporated into the stylish design with premium angular earbuds to fit every ear shape and a flexible neckband that enables it to be wrapped and tucked into your pocket or bag or purse with ease. To further enhance convenience, the earbuds come with magnetic inter-locking to avoid tangling of cables and can be bundled into the smart & compact zip carry case that comes bundled for added safety and storage convenience.

In addition to being sweat-resistant, the 2B Musi-Addicto wireless neckband has class-leading features like multi-point technology that gives the user the provision to connect two mobile devices simultaneously. Easy control allows the user to switch between listening to music and answering that important call hands-free on the go. Sure to delight is the Intelligent Voice Assistant feature, which enables the user to read the news, have a number dialed or ask a query all without touching the phone and solely on voice command.

For uninterrupted connectivity, 2B Musi-Addicto has Bluetooth v5.0 streaming technology incorporated with EDR (Enhanced Data Rate) to ensure that high-definition audio tracks play seamlessly. It costs Rs 2,199.

Syska Bactiglow LED bulb



Syska Bactiglow LED bulb (Picture Credit: Syska)



As the name suggests, the Syska Bactiglow LED bulb comes with microbial disinfection properties capable of preventing t diseases that are spread through harmful Aspergillus Niger, Bacillus cereus, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, yeast, molds, and other germs and bacteria.

It emits light in the wavelength of 400 nm to 420 nm which is safe for human exposure.

The bulb is designed for indoor use and can be used in schools, colleges, commercial spaces, at home and does not emit harmful ultraviolet or infrared radiation, the company said.

The 9-watt anti-bacterial light bulb comes with 810° lumens brightness. It can intuitively detect voltage fluctuations and trips the power connected to the load.

Syska Bactiglow comes with 2-in-1 modes, where one can choose from either a lighting plus anti-bacterial mode or just the anti-bacterial mode. It costs Rs 250 and is available at leading retails stores across the country and has a manufacturer's warranty of 1 year.

Vivo S5



Vivo S5 series (Picture Credit: Vivo)



Chinese technology major Vivo launched the long-rumoured Vivo S5 smartphone in Beijing.

It boasts a 48MP camera with F1.79 aperture, 8MP wide-angle camera with F2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with F2.48 aperture, 2MP for macro with F2.4 aperture and LED flash. On the front, it features 32MP with F2.45 aperture.

Vivo S5 also flaunts a visually appealing full HD+ AMOLED display with a tiny punch-hole front camera in the top right corner. With the new design, the users are assured of true full view experience watching multi-media content.

