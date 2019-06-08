Gadgets weekly: Nokia 2.2, OnePlus 7 and more

Technology majors such as HMD Global Oy, OnePlus, Oppo and others released several new consumer electronic goods in India.

DH lists key products that made their debut in India this week (June 2-8).

OnePlus 7

After releasing the top-end OnePlus 7 Pro, the company finally rolled out the generic model OnePlus 7 in India on June 4.

It sports 6.41-inch Full HD+(2340×1080p) Optic AMOLED display with sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 19.5:9 aspect ratio

OnePlus 7 boasts dual 48MP+5MP camera on the back, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro features triple- 48MP+8MP Telephoto + Ultra-wide 16MP--camera. On the front, both the models houses a 16MP pop-up camera.



OnePlus 7; picture credit: OnePlus



Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 3,700mAh battery with Warp fast charging.

It will come in two variants-- 6GB RAM+128GB storage & 8GB RAM+256GB storage--for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively in mirror gray and red colour options.

Nokia 2.2 Android One

HMD Global Oy launched the company's latest new phone Nokia 2.2 Android One in India on June 6.

With price starting at Rs 6,999, Nokia 2.2 is one of the cheapest Android One series phone in the market. It sports a 5.7-inch display with dot-notch design and a glossy shell on the back.

It runs pure Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. It is guaranteed to get three years of software and security patch support. This means it will be one of the first to receive Android Q along with Pixel phones later this year and also get Android R in 2020.

Read more| Nokia 2.2 first impression: Most affordable Android One

Inside, Nokia 2.2 comes with MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 13MP (F2.2 aperture), a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

It comes in two configurations— 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage—for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. Nokia 2.2 is said go on sale on June 11.

Ubon SP-50 Hulk Wireless Speaker

As the name suggests, the new Hulk series speaker boasts bulky boombox radio design. It is compatible with laptops, mobile phones, tablet, and other smart devices.



Ubon Hulk SP-50 Wireless speakers; picture credit: Ubon



It also boasts 'intelligent chip control' technology, which is said to dissipate overheating when the device is played with high volume. It supports U disk, Aux, PenDrive, SD Card slot.

The new Ubon speaker comes with a 1,500 mAh battery offering close to 4 hours of audio playtime with a full charge. It costs Rs 3,999.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom

The recently launched Oppo Reno and the top-end Reno 10X Zoom went on sale in India on June 7.



Oppo Reno series; picture credit: Oppo India/Twitter



Oppo Reno 10X Zoom sports 6.55-inch full-view AMOLED display with 93.1-percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield. It flaunts unique shark-fin inspired rising camera with 16MP sensor to capture selfies. On the back, it comes with a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

Under-the-hood, it houses a 4,0065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with tri-cooling control to dissipate overheating, Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 (with Hyper Boost 2.0-Frame Boost and Touch Boost for gaming) and Dolby Atmos sound system.

On the other hand, the standard Reno comes with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6, a 3,765 battery with VOOC charging, 48MP+5MP dual camera on the back, 16MP front camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom comes in two variants--6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage--for Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) costs Rs 32,990. All the new phones will be available exlusively on Flipkart from June 7 onwards.

