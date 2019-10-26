Gadgets Weekly: Portronics Roar speakers and more

Technology companies Potronics, Motorola and others launched a new line of products in India this week (October 20-26).

Portronics Roar:

Portronics ROAR comes with two powerful 12W inbuilt speakers that can together belt out 24W output wirelessly with clear sound. It also boasts of True Wireless Connection (TWS) that allows you to easily pair two of these devices and enjoy an immersive music experience.

With Bluetooth 4.2 support, Portronics Roar promises a fast connection with iPhones and Android mobiles. It houses a 6,000mAh battery and offers up to 6 to 7 hours of music. The speaker comes with a micro-USB port. Other connectivity options include a micro SD card, aux-in input, and USB flash drive as well. It is available for Rs 5,999 in India

Toreto Speakers

Toreto launched new sound systems Drum Beat (TOR 329) and Party 100 (TOR 328) for Rs 7,999 and Rs 3,999, respectively.



Drum Beat speaker (Picture Credit: Toreto)



Toreto Drum Beat houses a 25W x 2 speakers with surround sound effect and powerful bass & treble. When it comes to connectivity, Drum Beat supports Bluetooth, micro SD card, 3.5mm aux input and USB flash drive as well and it also has a remote controller to customize the preferences.

Apart from playing music, the Drum Beat can also be used to sing and record songs. The USP of the speaker is its TWS (True Wireless Speaker) which enables you to connect two speakers wirelessly and also support more than two-speaker connection through the wire.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and can connect with phones wirelessly for up to 400 meters range. And, it comes with remote control with the retail package.



Party speaker series (Picture Credit: Motorola)



On the other hand, Party 100 offers 20 Watts output. With 2200mAh battery capacity, it can run for five hours that too with HD sound quality. It also comes with a wired karaoke mic. Its colorful disco lights also promise to take your party a notch higher. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.0, Adaptor, USB cable, 3.5mm audio cable, FM Radio, USB, TF card as well as aux cable along with a one-year warranty card.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus:

The new Moto G8 Plus sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It has tiny U-notch on top, which houses a camera for selfies and face unlock feature.



Moto G8 Plus series (Picture Credit: Motorola)



Under-the-hood, the Moto G8 Plus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core backed by Android Pie OS with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card) and a huge 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for one and half days under mixed usage. It also comes with a 15W fast charger with the retail box.

As far as the photography configuration is concerned, it boasts triple camera module having a primary 48MP(with F2.0 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, 1.6um pixel size), a 5MP depth sensor (F2.2 and 1.12um pixel size), 16MP ultra-wide camera with 117-degree of Field-Of-View, F2.2, laser autofocus and LED flash.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on Flipkart next week for Rs 13,999.

