Gadgets Weekly: Realme X2, LG G8X ThinQ and more

Realme X2

The highlight feature of the Realme X2 is its imaging hardware. It boasts feature-rich quad-camera module-- primary 64MP (with 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor)+ 8MP ultra-wide angle (119-degree) lens+ 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (for 4cm macro photos).On the front, it comes with a 32MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Other stipulated features include a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618 GPU, 4GB/6GB/8GB LPPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable) and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging capability. Realme X2 price starts at Rs 16,999.

Realme Buds Air



Realme Buds Air (Picture credit: Realme India)



Besides the new phone, the company launched Realme Buds Air. It features dual microphones for environmental noise cancellation, voice control. It also comes with an Infrared sensor, which can intuitively detect whether they are in the ears or not and automatically pause the music or any multimedia content playing on the phone when the users remove them. It supports touch controls to answer calls, change track and also invoke the Google Assistant.

LG G8X ThinQ



LG G8X ThinQ series (Picture credit: LG India)



South Korean technology major LG took wraps off the G8X ThinQ. It comes with very unique design language compared current crop of the flexible widescreen phone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Motorola Razr flaunt continuous widescreen spread over two panels, held by a hinge, only visible from the back. On the other hand, the LG G8 ThinQ looks like conjoined twin phones with a visible hinge in the middle.

Both the display panels of the LG G8X ThinQ sports 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) plus OLED FullVision screen. In the left panel, the company has incorporated a 2.1-inch mono display, wherein user can view time, weather, call and message notifications, without having to unfurl the dual screens.

Nokia 2.3 Android One



Nokia 2.3 Android One (Picture credit: HMD Global Oy)



HMD Global Oy launched the new budget phone Nokia 2.3 Android One on December 19 in India.

The new Nokia 2.3 sports a dew-drop notch design with 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720p) display and on the back, it features a polycarbonate-based shell.

Inside, it comes packed with MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset (2.0GHz Cortex A53 x 4), 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 400GB) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough for the phone can run for close to two days under normal usage. Also, it features Artificial Intelligence-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. The company claims it can learn what apps the owner uses the most and prioritises power for them and make sure the phone last longer.

As far as photography is concerned, it flaunts a dual-camera on the back-- 13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it has 5MP selfie snapper with f/2.4 aperture and also supports face unlock feature. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Portronics Yogg Kronos smartwatch



Portronics Yogg Kronos (Picture credit: Portronics)



The new Portronics Yogg Kronos features a 1.3-inch colour touch screen. It can show notifications of apps, emails, and missed calls. This will come handy to help the user prioritise whether to reply or reject the notifications.

It can show heart rate, calculate the daily activity goals for steps, calories, distance, sleep time and can set reminders too. The user can synchronize their daily activity data with their smartphone using the VeryFit Pro App.

The new Yogg Kronos comes with IP68 water and dust Resistant and this means, it can sustain sweat and also take it for a swim. The watch weighs 40.8 grams and the material quality of the watch is very comfortable and skin-friendly.

It houses 210 mAh battery and once fully charged, it can work up to 8-10 days. The retail package comes with magnetic charging cable. It cost Rs 3,999.

Ambrane ANB 83



Ambrane ANB 83 neckband earphones (Picture credit:Ambrane)



Ambrane's new ANB 83 comes with a Flexi neckband and houses in-ear buds, designed to fit the ears firmly and this comes handy for running, cycling, exercising, etc.

The earphone comes with the magnetic earbuds, that prevents tangling of wires as the magnetic panels of the earbuds lock together when not in use.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Bluetooth 5.0. It features HD Stereo sound with high definition and solid richer bass. With dynamic drivers, the headset provides the perfect HD and bass sound effect and better listening experience for intensified workouts, the company claims.

Also, it supports Google Assistant and Apple Siri. With this, the owners can use voice commands to change music tracks, make a call and more. Ambrane ANB 83 is priced Rs 999.

