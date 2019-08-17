Gadgets Weekly: Sony smart speaker, Wildfire X and more

Top technology companies unveiled a new line of mobiles and other consumer electronics products this week in the International and Indian markets this week (August 11-17).

Here are the top new gadgets you should know:

Sony SRS-XB402M:

Sony's new SRS-XB402M smart speaker is powered Amazon Alexa voice assistant. With this users can ask for information such as weather, check traffic before heading to your destination and ask news brief in the morning, check cricket scores with just using voice commands.

With a single full charge, it can offer 12 hours of playtime. It also comes with IP67 certification, meaning the user can take it near a swimming pool without worrying about getting dropped in it. The device can survive up to 1 meter underwater for close to 30 minutes. It also comes with shock-and-rust proof, Sony claims.

Sony SRS-XB402M smart speaker also flaunts multi-color LED lights that can sync with the music beat and produce well-co-ordinated flashes, bringing out party-like atmosphere. With the live mode, angled speakers and Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology, the speaker can blast music to a wider area with surround sound effect, giving a three-dimensional sound experience similar to a music festival or a concert venue, the company claims.

Consumers who pre-book the Sony SRS-XB402M between August 12 and 18, can buy it for Rs. 19,990 against MRP: Rs 24,990. Additionally, they are entitled to get MDR-XB450AP headphone worth Rs 2,490 free. The product can be purchased through any of the sales channels such as Sony brand shops, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals (Amazon & Flipkart).

HTC Wildfire X:

HTC in collaboration with InOne Smart Technology will be selling Wildfire X in India.



Wildfire X launched in India; Picture Credit: HTC India/Twitter



The USP of the new HTC Wildfire X's photography hardware. It houses a triple-camera module with primary 12MP sensor, 8MP, and a 5MP. It boasts 2x Lossless optical zoom and 8x hybrid zoom, which no phone in the budget segment offer.

On the front, it comes packed with an 8MP shooter with 86-degree Field-of-View, which will come in handy for large group selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A10s:



The new Galaxy A10s series; Picture Credit: Samsung



World's leading mobile-maker Samsung launched the new budget Galaxy A10s. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720p) TFT Infinity-V display. On the back, it features a fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Octa-core (2.0GHz quad-core + 1.5GHz quad-core) processor, Android Pie OS, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

As far as the imaging is concerned, the Galaxy A10s boasts dual 13MP (F1.8 aperture) + 2MP(F2.4 aperture) camera on the back with LED flash and an 8MP (F2.0 aperture) selfie snapper on the front with face unlock support. It will come to India soon in four colours-- blue, red, black and green.