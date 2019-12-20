Galaxy Fold 2? Samsung's new Motorola Razr rival leaked

After years of experimentation, Samsung finally released the Galaxy Fold, world's first tier-1 branded commercial phone with a true flexible display in late 2019. Though it faced criticisms initially, the device had the most practical design language compared to rivals.

Later, Motorola followed up by reincarnating the retro Moto Razr with the modern avatar. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which gets unfurled horizontally, the former opened vertically and had 21:9 aspect ratio.



Motorola Razr (Picture credit: Motorola)



Now, the latest Samsung phone leak suggests the South Korean company seems to have taken a liking to the Motorola Razr's clamshell design.



Leaked images of the Galaxy Fold 2 (Picture credit: Ice Universe)



Popular Twitter tipster Ice universe, known for revealing reliable info on unreleased phones has posted Samsung-branded phone with a vertically bendable display.

The mystery phone understood to be the Galaxy Fold 2 looks bigger and better than Motorola Razr. Unlike the latter, which has a big notch-based display, the former has uniform bezel and the screen has just a dot on top for the camera and rest is covered by the fully functional display.



Leaked image of the Galaxy Fold 2 (Picture credit: Ice universe)



It also has a front cover with a smaller size and dual camera. There is no word on internal hardware, but it is expected to come with a more powerful processor compared to the Razr (2019) series.

