Gear for your bar

Shot glasses

This set of 10 shot glasses with two pots is from Stylonic.

Bar cart

This wooden bar storage and trolley cart has four wine racks. Made in an European elegant style, it is easy to assemble.

Stirrers

This set of two cocktail stirrers from Christofle comes in silver-tone stainless steel.

Decanter set

This set consists of a decanter and six tumblers from Rogaska.

Ice tray

This black silicone tray has a non-stick surface, and comes with buckles. The tray comes with a small funnel to fill it with water.

Shaker

Here’s a silver- plated cocktail shaker from Versace.

Flutes

Here’s a set of two black flutes from Waterford Lismore.