Gear for your bar

Shot glasses
This set of 10 shot glasses with two pots is from Stylonic.
Bar cart
This wooden bar storage and trolley cart has four wine racks. Made in an European elegant style, it is easy to assemble.
Stirrers
This set of two cocktail stirrers from Christofle comes in silver-tone stainless steel.
Decanter set
This set consists of a decanter and six tumblers from Rogaska.
Ice tray
This black silicone tray has a non-stick surface, and comes with buckles. The tray comes with a small funnel to fill it with water.
Shaker
Here’s a silver- plated cocktail shaker from Versace.
Flutes
Here’s a set of two black flutes from Waterford Lismore.
