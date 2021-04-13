Gemini Daily Horoscope - April 13, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal.
Lucky colour: Terra-cotta
Lucky number: 7
DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike
A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket
In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories
Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push
This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19
Five new animal species discovered in Tibet