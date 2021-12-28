Gemini Daily Horoscope - December 28, 2021

Gemini Daily Horoscope - December 28 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 28 2021, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 00:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Moon puts you in a mellow mood and makes you more accessible. Not a day for confrontations. You are overly sensitive, and this proves troublesome in the area of love and romance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

