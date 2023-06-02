Get crafty with seeds

More often than not, fruit seeds are considered garbage. However, they can be creatively incorporated into artwork. This way, you can also help promote sustainability and lessen waste. Here’s an easy photo frame you can make at home.

Materials :

Old photo frame

Seeds (such as watermelon, pumpkin, or sunflower seeds)

Craft glue

Acrylic paint

Paint brushes

Varnish/clear sealant (optional)

Method

First, remove any glass and backing from the picture frame, leaving only the front part of the frame. Next, decide on the pattern you want to create with the seeds. You can browse through the Internet for ideas.

Using craft glue, apply a thin layer on the front of the photo frame. Work in small sections to prevent the glue from drying before you can attach the seeds.

Carefully place the seeds onto the adhesive, following your chosen design. Press them gently into the glue, ensuring they adhere securely. Repeat this process until the entire front frame is covered with seeds.

If you want to add colour to your frame, you can paint it by choosing a colour that compliments the seeds or matches your theme.

After the paint dries, you can apply a varnish or clear sealant to protect the frame from getting damaged. Once this is done, let the frame air dry for at least two to three hours.

Finally, place your chosen photo into the frame and the photo frame made with seeds is complete! Display it on a tabletop or give it as a thoughtful gift.

(By Rithu K Athreya)