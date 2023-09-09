Gliders of the waterfalls

The study found nine species in the Northern Western Ghats (NWG), but only three have been identified. On the other hand, the Central Western Ghats (CWG) have twelve species, of which six have been named and six have not. Now, experts think this split happened around 56 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period when the Northern Western Ghats were first formed. It additionally influenced the shell patterns of the snails in the northern and central western ghats.