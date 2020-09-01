Google brings Kids Space for learning, develop creative thinking

Google has been steadily adding new value-added features for adults and children to learn and improve skill sets on Android devices. It has launched digital wellbeing, Google Family Link to help cut down screen time on devices and monitor the online activities of the kids.

It also introduced a dedicated Kids Tab on Play store to find age-appropriate content such as games and applications to develop healthy habits and access to study materials.

Now, the search engine giant has come up with another well-thought feature -- 'Google Kids Space'. It is a dedicated kids mode for Android tablets. That will transform the user-interface to help children discover curated content such as books on 'Read' sections and videos on the Watch section.

Also, there is the Make tab, which offers creative stuff for children, like tips on how to cook, build art or papercrafts and there is the Play section containing applications and games pre-approved by the parent.



Google Kids Space mode for Android tablets. Credit: Google



It should be noted that the Kids Space requires a Google Account for the child. For parental controls, elders should install the Family Link app.

"Kids Space is designed with your kid at the center of the experience and made for them to become explorers of the things they love. By selecting their interests, your kids will see new and engaging content to read, play, and make. Kids can even customize their experience by creating their own character," Mindy Brooks, UX Director, Kids & Families said in a statement.

Going by the features, Google Kids Space is a novel feature and comes handy for parents to keep their children engaged in doing creative and productive things at home during the Covid-19 induced lockdown of schools.

Google Kids Space will be initially available on select tablets including the new Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD Gen 2 and will be coming to more Android tablets soon.

