Google I/O 2021: Here's what to expect

Last year, the untimely Covid-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of the Google I/O 2020 edition. But, this time, with vaccine roll-out under full throttle the search engine giant is going ahead to host the developers' conference in May.

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet Inc (parent company of Google) confirmed the news that the Google I/O 2021 will kick off May 18 and conclude in the same week on May 20. Unlike the previous years, the company is not hosting any physical event at the Mountain View HQ, but instead, it will be a virtual programme and streamed live online for free.

Interested developers can register for the Google I/O 2021 (here) to get exclusive access to exclusive sessions with experts, get access to tools to improve skill sets and do more.

Google I/O 2021: What to expect

Google is expected to announce key new features of Android 12. So far the company has released only the preview only to the registered developers and will soon start rolling the beta version, closer to the gold master edition.

This can be accessed even by public testers and there are three beta releases scheduled for roll-out till July. And, the final public Android 12 version will be deployed to the eligible devices, probably in August or in the following month.

Pixel hardware

As the company couldn't host the event last year, Google postponed the product launch to August to reveal Pixel 4a. The successor understood to be the Pixel 5a will be arriving a few months early in May.

The new Pixel 5a is said to sport a 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED screen. It is expected to have a punch hole 8MP wide camera on the front.

And, on the back, it is said to boast 12.2MP primary camera with a LED flash. Though there is no major upgrade, the new software optimization may improve the photography experience.



Google Pixel 4a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Google Pixel 5A is expected to run Android 11 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Besides the Pixel 5a, the company is also said to unveil Pixel Buds earphones as early as mid-April. Like the rival brands such as Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro,

Google's earphones will come with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) effect, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) features.

In a related development, Apple is also hosting World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2021.

