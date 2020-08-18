Google rushes to fix issue after Google Pay goes missing from Play store in India

New Update: 14:11 pm IST

Google Pay issue is finally resolved and is now finally available on the Play store in India.

"The issue has been fixed. All users should be able to discover the Google Pay app on the Play Store again," Google Pay India tweeted.

Original story:

Last night, Android phone owners, couldn't find the Google Pay on Play store to install the app. Several people took to Twitter and tagged the Google Pay India handle for a response.

Taking note of the complaints, the company acknowledged the issue. It is affecting only a limited number of users and added that Google is working on the matter to get it fixed soon.

"Some users might not have been able to discover the Google Pay app on the Google Play Store today (August 17). We are aware of this temporary issue and are working on fixing it." Google Pay India tweeted in the late night.

It can be noted that a few days ago, Google Pay along with PhonePe and other payment platforms had temporarily stopped working due to the State Bank of India (SBI)'s server issue.

But, we are not sure if the disappearance of Google Pay on the Play store is related to the aforementioned issue.

Here are some of the tweets by users complaining on Google Pay missing on Play store:

@GooglePayIndia @GooglePay dear sir / mam, Google pay for personal use not found in play store (India).if there is already installed in mobile (android) are not work properly (like payment to person with the help of mobile contact) — Advocate Madhur Jain (@MadhurJ77308904) August 17, 2020

@GooglePayIndia why google pay removed from Google play store?? — AWDHESH MAURYA (@MauryaAwdhesh) August 17, 2020

Google Pay (formerly known as Tez ) is one of the most used digital wallets in India, and the userbase has grown fast since its debut in 2017. Currently, it is a joint-leader with PhonePe and commands close to 40-percent market share in India.

