Hackers run fake Clubhouse app ads on Facebook to prey on naive users

While Clubhouse is working against time to meet the deadline of expanding the reach of its drop-in audio chatroom app, hackers have come up with a cunning plan to prey on naive users.

Despite being only on the iOS platform (accounts 25+ per cent of mobile OS market share), Clubhouse has become a prominent application and the credit partly goes to celebrity tech moguls such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates for their participation on the Clubhouse chatroom.

But, unfortunately, Clubhouse due to staff crunch is at least two months away from bringing its Android app. And there is no word on when they plan to introduce the PC version.

Now, hackers are making good use of the paucity of information and the delay, by creating a fake Clubhouse website with genuine-looking typefaces and interface. And, there are running ads on Facebook in select regions that the Clubhouse is now available for computers, reported Techcrunch after analyzing the fake Clubhouse ad.

It has come to light that the ads of Facebook are luring naive users to a fake Clubhouse website-compromised with malware. It asks the users to install the fake application and once installed, it gives access to bad actors to carry remote execution. In layman's terms, the hackers will be able to install ransomware and take full control of the PC.

If the user doesn't pay up the ransom, they will be blackmailed to leak personal photos or official trade secrets of the company. Eventually, victims succumb to the pressure tactics.

Hackers created the fake Clubhouse website using a server in Russia but the latest reports indicate the server is not responding and may have shut down.

However, the fake Clubhouse ad us live on Facebook and it has not taken down even the report in the media.

Users have been warned not to install applications on unverified websites. Always double-check where they are downloading an app.

There are dedicated spaces such as Apple App Store for iOS (and Macs), Google Play Store for Android (& Chromebook), and Microsoft Store for Windows PC.

Also, make it a habit to view user reviews as it will give tell-tale signs of anything bad about the application.

