Here’s why you should not skimp when buying a laptop 

These are Covid times and it is all about cooling your heels at home with lockdowns and curfews in several cities across India.

Being cooped up at home due to government restrictions can be frustrating and watching television programmes, listening to music, surfing the net, playing video games etc. are the only ways of retaining some sanity after work hours.

In all this, what has become an essential gadget, whether for work or entertainment, is a laptop computer. The toughest part is not owning one but buying one. That is because today’s customer is spoilt for choice and deciding what to buy is one of the hardest things to do. In fact, there have been many instances when prospective buyers have put off buying one because they are confused about which model to buy. This is an understandable predicament.

Unless the budget is very tight or the usage is very light like just typing documents or surfing the web, an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 processor will do. These machines will be in the Rs 30,000 range.

If there are plans to keep the laptop for longer periods of time like five years or so, it is better to opt for the latest generation Intel i5 or Ryzen 5 processor. This way, with the installation of more software or upgradation of the operating system, the machine will not slow down. The problem with an i3 or Ryzen 3-based machine is that it could become slow over a period of time. So, while investing in one, it is always better to go for a mid-range device. Intel i5 or Ryzen 5-based laptops are available at about Rs 50,000 and above depending on the configuration.

If the budget is not a constraint, then it is better to go for the next level like the Intel i7 or Ryzen 7 processors and the works. These can be good gaming machines and good for creativity work as well. These generally cost Rs 65-70,000 and above.

The second important thing to look out for is how much RAM the computer has. Generally, for most office tasks and watching entertainment, 8 GB is good enough. But if you are the one who likes to indulge in a big of gaming or are involved in photo editing work, having 16 GB of RAM will not hurt.

Now, let us assume that you have a three-four-year-old laptop that has a mechanical hard disk drive that has slowed down over the years. One way of speeding it up is to reinstall the operating system afresh. Secondly, a new hard disk drive can be purchased. Thirdly, a solid state drive can be installed instead of the original drive and the operating system and other software installed. Solid state drives tend to be faster than HDDs and one will have a machine that is as good as new.

As stated above, these are a few ways of going about choosing a new laptop. The main parts are the processor, RAM and probably the graphics card depending on what level of machine one is purchasing. Ultimately, it is better not to skimp too much on an essential gadget like a laptop. Even if one is short of cash, it is probably better to wait, save up and buy a better one so that it will serve you well for many years.