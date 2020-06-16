HMD Global brings back iconic Nokia 5310 Xpress Music to India

Finnish tech major HMD Global Oy launched the Nokia 5310, a modern version of the iconic Nokia 5310 Xpress Music feature-phone on Tuesday (June 16) in India.

It sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and the rest is occupied by the alphanumeric keypad with five-way navigation. Like the retro model, the new phone too comes equipped with dedicated music buttons, to control volume, change tracks with ease.

It also features an FM radio modem, which can work with and without an audio jack. In other phones, 3.5mm audio jack doubles up as antenna to receive FM radio signals to play on the phone. Furthermore, it features dual front-facing loudspeakers.

It houses 1,200mAh removable battery, which is capable of offering 20.7 hours of talk time and run close to 22 days under standby mode. It features a meager 16MB storage but can be expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.

Other stipulated specifications include Bluetooth 3.0, micro USB 1.1, dual-SIM slots, VGA camera on the back with LED flash, MT6260A, 8MB(RAM), and Nokia Series 30+ Operating System.

The Nokia 5310 will be available in two colourway options--White/Red and Black/Red-- for Rs 3,399 in India.

Who should buy this?

For several of those born in the late 1980 and 1990s, Nokia feature phones would have been their first-mobile handsets and thus, have nostalgic sentiment over them. Nokia 5310 Express Music was a great device to listen to songs on earphones and also on the loudspeaker. Now, the new version promises to deliver similar experience and most likely come handy as a secondary phone to be used when people want to get digital detox for a few days.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.