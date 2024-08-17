Holiday over? Seven expert tips for how to avoid back-to-work stress

By Cary Cooper

Manchester: The philosopher and political economist John Stuart Mill once wrote about why he didn’t take holidays. “No holidays allowed,” he explained, “lest the habit of work should be broken, and a taste for idleness acquired.” It is certainly true that when people take holidays and then return to work, they tend to feel “instant stress”.

All the R&R they got from the laid-back lifestyle of lounging by the pool can disappear within hours of returning to the office.

Whether we’re mainly office-based or work from home, our working environment can be frenetic, full-on, fast-moving, unrelenting and exhausting for many – especially after some time off. Two top US cardiologists in the 1970s, Meyer Friedman and Ray Rosenman, defined the consequences of most work environments as “hurry sickness”.

The UK’s most recent Health & Safety Executive report on sickness absence showed that “stress, depression or anxiety” accounted for 51 per cent of all work-related ill-health cases, and 55 per cent of all working days lost due to work-related ill health.

In a nutshell, most work is stressful, requiring bouts of respite and serious rest, relaxation and recuperation.