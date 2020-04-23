HP offers free remote helpdesk support for all branded laptops, desktops in India

Usually, when sitting at home, people both adults and students use their PCs mostly for entertainment and spend a little time on work. However, since the lockdown started, laptops and desktops have become a lifeline for most. While students have to sit through hours in front of the screens to attend online classes, employees need to logged-in for eight-to-nine hours at a stretch to complete a project or do live client meetings.

But, this takes a toll on home laptops, which most of them have bare minimum configurations and start to hang, show signs of lag-ness due to multitasking for long hours.

With lockdown in effect till May 3 in India, people can't even venture out to get the PCs fixed, or call the tech personnel to home for a device pick-up or home service. Some times, people over-react to the issues in PC, which require some troubleshooting methods to get to the root of the problem and fix it easily sitting at home.

Now, Hewlett Packard (HP) has announced to offer remote helpdesk support for common people and even to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

People can ask for help related to any branded laptops and desktops for free. HP's experts will offer help with issues related to general performance, security configuration, connectivity, operating system, media support, mobility, software operation, and installation, among others.

For individual consumers, HP remote helpdesk service will be available free till May 31, while small and medium business (SMB) users will be eligible for this service for a fixed period of one month from the date of registration.

“Now more than ever, consumers are relying on technology providers like HP to support them with the right set of products and services to help in their day-to-day continuity. These are challenging times and as industry leaders, it is our responsibility to go beyond corporate boundaries and help every user out there. Today working, learning or earning from home is the new normal, and this 24/7 help desk is aimed at making sure users can do so in an uninterrupted fashion,” said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka.

How to avail HP’s remote services:

Enterprise users can register or avail information on this offer via an email to hpindiaservices@hp.com

On the other hand, common people such as you and us can call toll free number --1800 258 7140

People can also mail general queries to hpindiaservices@hp.com to get help or tutorial on the troubleshooting of the PCs.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.