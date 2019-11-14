Huawei unveils Kirin A1 chipset for smart wearables

Chinese technology major Huawei announced the new Kirin A1, a dedicated chipset for smart wearables in India.

Kirin A1 comes with an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low-power application processor and an independent power management unit, all within a compact structure, which is in 4.3mm x 4.4mm dimensions. It is also said to be the only chipset that supports both BT 5.1 & BLE 5.1.

“As a consumer-centric brand, Huawei has always been at the forefront of technology innovation driven by deep-rooted consumer insights. The Kirin A1 is a very powerful chipset and is anticipated to bring in a paradigm shift in India’s wearable market. In line with our legacy of eliminating consumer pain points- Products powered by this chipset will provide unparalleled performance, power efficiency and connectivity,” Tornado Pan, Country Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Huawei India said.

The new Kirin A1 chip comes with an efficient Cortex-M7 processor has achieved a maximum energy consumption rate of 10uA/MHz, far below the industry's 30uA/MHZ power consumption level, the company claims.



Huawei's new Kirin A1 inside the FreeBuds 3 wireless earphones series (Picture Credit: Huawei)



With the combination of the Cortex-M7’s powerful multi-sensory, as well as from the capacitive sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and additional sensors such as accelerometer sensor and six-axis sensor, Kirin A1 can deliver accurate body recognition and monitoring capabilities.

Huawei India claims that Kirin A1 will come in all upcoming smart wearables of different categories such as earbuds, smartwatches, fitness trackers and more in India.

