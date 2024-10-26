‘I’m still scared of ghosts’: Actor Kartik Aaryan

<p>Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has had a special affinity for comedies in his 15-year career. The latest is ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, his second film in the franchise that began with Akshay Kumar in 2007. But his first tryst with fame, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and its sequel, his breakthrough ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Luka Chhupi’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ have all been chuckle-fests. And ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ led them all. A conversation with the actor:</p>.<p><strong>Is your affinity for comedies also because they have been more successful vis-a-vis your other films?</strong> </p>.<p>My comedies have succeeded, but as an actor, there has always been a balance between my genres and it’s not done strategically or on purpose. I love exploring different genres as an actor. This year, if I have ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, I’ve also had a ‘Chandu Champion’. In 2022, I had ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ but also ‘Freddy’. I also have love stories that have also been off-beat. </p>.<p>In our country comedies often resonate well with audiences, allowing for a lighter and more relatable storytelling approach, and if the masses think I can make them laugh and give them a good time in theatres, I don’t mind performing for them till my last breath!</p>.<p><strong>When we met during BB2, you had said that you loved watching horror films but if you watched them alone at night you had to leave the light on till daylight. Has that changed after BB3?</strong></p>.<p>(Laughs) Honestly, I’m to this day still scared of them. I don’t believe in ghosts, but I do believe in positive and negative energies. On the sets of ‘BB3’, the atmosphere used to be very light and full of laughter, thanks to our amazing team, Anees-sir, and my co-stars. So while working in a horror film is not scary, watching it at home does get tricky.</p>.<p><strong>How was it working with Anees Bazmee again?</strong> </p>.<p>His sense of humour is amazing, be it in his writing or direction. He knows the pulse of the audience. I enjoyed his ‘Welcome’ and ‘No Entry’. They showcased his talent for blending comedy and drama seamlessly.</p>.<p><strong>And the big question: How was it working with Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Vidya Balan?</strong></p>.<p>What can I say? It still feels very special to work with two of the icons of Hindi cinema. I am just too grateful for the chance. Vidya ma’am is fun-loving, always jokes around and her laughter is infectious. It used to be a laugh-riot on sets. Madhuri ma’am has such a calming and great aura around her that working with her was a dream come true.</p>