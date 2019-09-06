IFA 2019: HMD Global unveils Nokia 7.2, 6.2 and more

As promised, HMD Global Oy unveiled a bevy of new phones at the ongoing technology trade fair IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2019 in Germany.

The company launched two mid-range mobiles Nokia 7.2 and 6.2 in addition to Nokia 2720 flip phone, Nokia 800 Tough rugged feature mobile and Nokia 100.

The Nokia 7.2 flaunts a 6.3-inch full HD+ PureDisplay screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, Android Pie OS ( will get Android 10 soon), 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a 3,500mAh battery.



Nokia 7.2 (Picture Credit: HMD Global)



As far as the photography is concerned, it boasts Zeiss Optics-based triple cameras -- 48MP (with 1/2-inch Quad Pixel), 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with LED flash. On the front, it houses 20MP quad-pixel snapper. It comes in Cyan Green, Charcoal and Ice, in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB memory variants, priced at 299/349 Euros respectively, available from the end of September.



Nokia 6.2 (Picture Credit: HMD Global)



The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch fullHD+ PureDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, Android Pie OS (Android 10 soon), Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), triple cameras- 16MP + 5MP (depth sensor)+ 8MP (ultra-wide lens) with LED flash, a 8MP front snapper and a 3,500mAh cell, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It comes in Ceramic Black and Ice, in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB memory variants, priced at 199/249 Euros respectively, available from October.

Both the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 6.2 are Android One series phones and will get Android 10 soon. They are also eligible to get Android 11 in 2020 in addition to three years of security patches.



Nokia 800 Tough (Picture Credit: HMD Global)



As the name suggests, Nokia 800 Tough, is a tailor-made phone for trekkers. It comes with IP68 water-and-dust certifications and also compliant to MIL-STD-810G, a military standard.

It comes with 2.4-inch QVGA display, navigation keys, user-defined multi-function alphanumeric hotkeys, Qualcomm 205 processor with 512MB RAM, KaiOS, 4GB storage (expandable up to 32GB), a 2MP shooter with LED flash, dual-SIM option and non-removable 2,100mAh battery. The company claims, it can last close to 43 days under standby mode and offer up to 12.5 hours talk time. Nokia 800 Tough comes in Black Steel and Desert Sand and will be available early October, priced at 109 Euros.



Nokia 2720 flip phone (Picture Credit: HMD Global)



On the other hand, Nokia 2720 flip phone sports a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.3-inch (240x240p) front screen. Inside, it comes Qualcomm 205 processor, KaiOS, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage (expandable up to 32GB ), a 2MP camera with LED flash, removable 1,500mah (BL-6V) battery and if the company is to be believed, it can offer close to 27 days under standby mode and up to 8.9 hours of talk time. It comes in Ocean Blue, Black and Pink, and will be available in September, priced at 89 Euros.



Nokia 110 (Picture Credit: HMD Global)



The new feature-phone Nokia 110 runs on Nokia Series 30+ OS, built-in camera and an FM radio. The Nokia 110 also comes with popular games, like the classic Snake, and an 800mAh battery that is enough to last for 18.5 days under standby and offer 14 hours of talk time. It will be available in Ocean Blue, Black and Pink starting mid-September and will retail at $20 globally.

Nokia Power Earbuds can last for five hours on a single charge. It also comes with a high battery-capacity portable charging case, which stores enough power to recharge the earbuds up to 30 times. This means it offers an impressive 150 hours of playback in total.



Nokia Power Earbuds (Picture Credit: HMD Global)



The company claims the Power Earbuds will offer high-quality audio thanks to their 6mm Graphene drivers. They are also waterproof for up to 30 minutes at 1-meter depth, coming with an IPX7 rating. Device owners can pair them to their Nokia smartphone effortlessly thanks to their universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility. It also supports the Google Assistant with just one touch. It comes in Charcoal Black and Light Grey and will be available from October, retailing at 79 Euros.

