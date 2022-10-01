Indian Air Force: High on josh, low on jets

As it turns 90, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is staring at the grim reality of its fighter fleet declining to less than 30 squadrons, mostly comprising legacy jets. China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), on the other hand, is accumulating hundreds of fourth generation fighters. Pakistan too is getting a steady flow of modern fighter aircraft from China and of late received a $ 450 million sustainment package from the United States for its F-16 fleet.

The IAF’s illustrious Srinagar-based 51 Squadron operating the MiG-21BIS retired on Friday. Three more such squadrons will retire in the next three years. The phasing out of Jaguars is also likely to start soon. The twin-engine air superiority S-30MKI has a big serviceability issue and the home grown Tejas LCA is yet to come up in the ladder in terms of capability. The French-origin Rafale remains the IAF’s most potent weapon. But unfortunately it has only two squadrons of them.

With barely any forward movement on the purchase of 114 medium multi-role fighters or buying additional squadrons of Rafale, the planners at the Vayu Bhawan in New Delhi would find it hard in the coming months to match the capability of the adversaries and prepare for a two-front conflict scenario.

The IAF would never get even close to its sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons – some believe it needs at least 60 squadrons – over the next 15-20 years.

According to a Pentagon report, the PLAAF and PLA Navy Aviation together constitute the largest aviation force in the region and the third largest in the world, with over 2,800 aircraft (not including trainer variants or UAVs) of which approximately 2,250 are combat aircraft.

The Pakistan Air force (PAF) is weaker than the PLAAF, but by no means a pushover as it has a formidable beyond-visual-range air combat capability and a higher pilot-to-aircraft ratio when compared against the IAF. The new sustenance package is likely to sharpen the PAF’s F-16 fleet further.

In contrast, the story of India’s air power is of budget constraints and sluggish procurement. The IAF enjoys certain advantages like terrain, atmosphere and combat experience, when compared with the PLAAF, but those advantages can be offset either by quickly deploying more aircraft or enhancing the capability of the fleet by force multipliers like mid-air refuelling or the AWACS. Both the Chinese and Pakistani air forces operate a greater number of airborne tankers and early-warning surveillance aircraft than the IAF.

The Narendra Modi government, which accused the erstwhile UPA regime for inaction on the 126 MMRCA deal, itself has not taken any decision on the 114 multi-role fighter project in the past eight years.

The home-grown Tejas LCA in its current avatar is only good as a trainer and it may take some time before the subsequent versions (Mk-1, Mk-1A and Mk-2) come up to the level of more capable foreign combat jets. The Tejas LCA, according to an officer, can make up for the numbers of depleting squadrons, in contrast not in terms of capability.

“The chiefs have said that they can manage with the existing fleet, but the inflow of the multi-role fighters has to happen,” said Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (rtd), a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Air Power Studies.

Moments of Glory

1965: India-Pakistan war: IAF shot down 73 Pakistani aircraft over 3 weeks, lost 35.

1971: India-Pakistan war, (Liberation War of Bangladesh): The IAF’s finest moment as it dominated the skies in the eastern and western fronts, pushing the enemy towards surrender.

1999: Op Safed Sagar, Air Ops during 1999 Kargil Conflict): Air power was successfully used at such an altitude for the first time.