Question paper leak could impact prospects of ruling parties

Irregularities and question paper leak in public service commissions have turned into a political hot potato in at least two states– Rajasthan and Telangana, which are heading towards Assembly polls later this year.

In Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is under fire, with the Opposition protesting over the issue. Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate searched the places of the accused involved in the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 paper leak and teacher recruitment 2022 cases. This prompted Chief Minister Gehlot to allege that the Union government agency was “eager” to enter Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly polls.

At present, of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, Congress holds 108 seats and the BJP 70. The Assembly polls set to be held later this year are crucial for the saffron party to set the tone for the Lok Sabha elections next year. “This will be a prominent issue for the party in the upcoming polls,” BJP Rajasthan Spokesperson Rakhi Rathore told DH.

According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, Rajasthan is among the states with highest unemployment rates in the country, at 28.5 per cent. “The state has seen a maximum number of paper leaks, with several arrests but no conviction. Many are out of jail and are now taking part in Congress party programmes,” Rathore alleged.

In Telangana, the Congress is protesting against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The movement for separate statehood to Telangana was rooted in the issue of unemployment and the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government has failed to address it, said political scientist Prof Haragopal. “There are 30 lakh educated unemployed people in Telangana,” he pointed out.

Haragopal headed the curriculum committee soon after the state formation. “Over the last nine years, the government failed to advertise for jobs,” he said. Corruption in recruitment would impact the prospects of the BRS government in the upcoming polls, he added.