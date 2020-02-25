iQoo 3 hands-on review: First impression

Emerging Chinese smartphone-maker iQoo launched the new flagship mobile iQoo 3 in Mumbai on February 25.

The iQoo 3 will be offered in three variants--8GB RAM+128GB (4G), 8GB RAM+256GB (4G) and 12GB RAM+256GB (5G)--for Rs 36,990, Rs 39,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively. Consumers will get three colour options - Quantum Silver, Tornado Black and Volcano Orange. The device will be up for grabs on March 4 on Flipkart and iqoo.com.

Prior to the launch, iQoo reached out Deccan Herald and handed us the iQoo 3 review unit. I have been using the device as a secondary daily driver for a couple of days and here're my initial thoughts about the new powerful phone.

iQoo 3: First impression

Despite the low price, the company has not compromised on the build quality of the iQoo 3. It flaunts a glossy glass and looks fragile when held in hand, but the material used is sturdy.

It has the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield, which not only takes care of the daily wear and tear in terms of scratches by keys in the pocket, but also adds value to the phone's outlook.

Underneath the glass, at least in the Tornado Black model, it has a visually appealing pattern and when viewed from a certain angle, we can see shades of light purple too.

The company also offers translucent shell cover on the back. It is soft and looks capable of protecting the device from physical damage during accidental drops.

On the front, iQoo 3 sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) Polar View display with a pixel density of 409 ppi (pixels per inch) and can offer peak brightness up to 1200 nits. It has a small spec in the top right corner, which houses 16MP front camera and has face recognition capability to unlock the device.

Also, the screen is wide and tall with negligible obstruction and the E3 super AMOLED material makes viewing multimedia content on the phone, a delightful experience. It also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor with a dedicated with GX chip for fast response and so far it has worked smoothly without any fuss.



The new iQOO 3 launched in India (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Processsor+RAM+Battery configuration:

The iQoo 3 houses 7nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.84Ghz. It is said to be 20% more efficient than the 855 series and consume 30 percent less power compared to the predecessor, meaning the device, which has a 4,440mAh battery, can last more than a day under normal usage.

As mentioned before, the company offers the device in multiple variants-- 8GB RAM+128GB storage, 8GB RAM+256GB storage and 12GB RAM+256GB storage.

Our iQoo 3 review unit is the top-end 12GB RAM+256GB storage. So far the device has shown no sign of lag-ness or any sort of trouble yet. The device runs Android 10.0-based iQOO UI 1.0 and looks clean.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Fold review: Novel mobile innovation

The company claims that the device houses Carbon fiber-based VC liquid cooling technology to dissipate overheating due to power-intense workload, mostly caused by playing long sessions of gaming and while doing 4K video recording.

Also, the company claims the device has two pressure-sensitive touch sensors on the edges (right side in horizontal position) ergonomically placed for the index fingers to play games better. It has 4D vibration feature, which can simulate the recoil when shooting and the vibration of the steering wheel while driving makes it a realistic experience, the company claims.

The company is offering unique-looking 55W charger in-box. iQoo 3's Type-C charger port resembles a medicine capsule with white and red colourway. It can power up the device from zero to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.



iQoo 3 comes with super-fast charger (Credit: iQOO India)



It has 5G support but...

Prospective iQoo 3 (12GB RAM+256GB storage) owners may not enjoy 5G internet speed in India for at least a year, but on the bright side, if they happen to travel to a select international destination in America, Europe and Southeast Asia, they can experience its full potential, as the device supports global 5G bands-N41/77/78.

Also read | Realme X50 Pro 5G phone launched in India

Camera hardware:

The new phone houses a quad-camera module, which houses a 48MP main camera (with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79) and is backed by 13MP Telephoto (f/2.46) up to 10x Zoom, a 13MP super wide-angle lens (f/2.2) with 120-degree field of view & macro shot capability and a dedicated 2MP sensor (f/2.4) for Bokeh effect.

I spent a brief time with the iQoo 3 camera and have to say, the picture quality of the photos (below) in bright sunlight environment are praiseworthy. But, I need to test the device at night and other light conditions to fully assess it.



iQoo 3 camera's photo sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Also, it boasts Super Video Stabilization, which uses the EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) algorithm with an ultra-wide-angle lens for smooth video recording when walking on an uneven surface.



iQoo 3 camera's photo sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



On the front, the iQoo 3 features a 16MP (Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor) with f/2.45 aperture. It offers tools to enhance the visual appeal of the subject in terms of skin smoothening and there are also filters such as fresh and film modes to bring out a dramatic effect.

Initial thoughts:



The new iQoo 3 series (Credit: iQOO India)



The Chinese company has opened the innings in India with a good start. The iQoo 3 has top-notch hardware and the cost is relatively very low compared to the rival brands with similar features and some are now outdated too.

Though the iQoo brand name is very new to the country, it is likely to get the traction faster among the consumers, particularly young (25-40 age group) and aspiring salaried class population thanks to the company's ambassador Virat Kohli.

Stay tuned for a detailed review in the coming week.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.