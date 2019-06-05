Javadekar pushes sapling selfie campaign

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has a launched campaign titled #SelfieWithSapling as a celebration of World Environment Day.

Javadekar tweeted: "Happy to launch #SelfiewithSapling campaign. I urge all to join this campaign, plant a sapling and post the selfie at your social media with hashtag #SelfiewithSapling."

इस वर्ष का विषय #AirPollution हम सभी को इस बात पर विचार करने के लिए आमंत्रित करता है कि हम अपने रोजमर्रा के जीवन को कैसे बदले जिससे वायु प्रदूषण की मात्रा कम हो तथा ग्लोबल वार्मिंग एवं इसके फलस्वरूप हमारे स्वास्थ्य पर पडते प्रभावों को अपने योगदान द्वारा विफल कर सकें । — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 5, 2019

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo, former cricketer Kapil Dev, Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and folk singer Malini Awasthi planted trees along with Javadekar for the campaign.

Through a series of tweets, Javadekar also proposed a discussion to discuss air pollution and asked people to give their views and opinions on measures to curb air pollution.

Javadekar retweeted a video montage that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had posted for the occasion. The video shows multiple clips from Modi's visit to the Kedarnath shrine in the mountains of Uttarakhand and thematic shots of plants for World Environment Day.