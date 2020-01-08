Jio brings free Wi-Fi calling: Here's how to enable it

Last month, Airtel released the free Wi-Fi calling aka Voice-over-Wi-Fi (Vo-WiFi) and now, the arch-rival Reliance Jio has announced to bring the same service in India.

The company says that the Wi-Fi calls to Indian numbers, regardless of users' location within India, are free of charge, but for the international numbers, it will be billed under 'International Calls'

What is Wi-Fi calling?

It is similar to making calls on cellular network and users need not have to do any specific task to make Wi-Fi calling. The phone depending on the strength of the cellular network and internet signal on the local Wi-Fi router (home or office), switches automatically between the two so that there is no disruption during the conversation.

The phone user just has to switch on the Wi-Fi calling the settings, that's it.

This Wi-Fi calling comes handy for the user standing in a basement car parking lot of a building or an elevator, where most cellular network signals get disconnected. If Wi-Fi calling is enabled, the phone switches to the building's wireless router and maintain a steady connection.

Here's how to switch on the Wi-Fi calling on your phone:

Apple iPhone: Just go to the Settings >> Phone >> Wi-Fi calling - enable it

Android mobile: Go to Settings >> Wireless and Network Settings >> Tap More or More Networks option >> scroll down to Wi-Fi Calling - enable it

