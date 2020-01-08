Jio brings free Wi-Fi calling: Here's how to enable it

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DHNS,
  • Jan 08 2020, 17:15pm ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2020, 17:16pm ist

Last month, Airtel released the free Wi-Fi calling aka Voice-over-Wi-Fi (Vo-WiFi) and now, the arch-rival Reliance Jio has announced to bring the same service in India.

The company says that the Wi-Fi calls to Indian numbers, regardless of users' location within India, are free of charge, but for the international numbers, it will be billed under 'International Calls'

What is Wi-Fi calling?
It is similar to making calls on cellular network and users need not have to do any specific task to make Wi-Fi calling. The phone depending on the strength of the cellular network and internet signal on the local Wi-Fi router (home or office), switches automatically between the two so that there is no disruption during the conversation.

The phone user just has to switch on the Wi-Fi calling the settings, that's it. 

This Wi-Fi calling comes handy for the user standing in a basement car parking lot of a building or an elevator, where most cellular network signals get disconnected. If Wi-Fi calling is enabled, the phone switches to the building's wireless router and maintain a steady connection.

Read more | Airtel brings Wi-Fi calling support for Samsung, OnePlus, Apple iPhones in India

Here's how to switch on the Wi-Fi calling on your phone:
Apple iPhone: Just go to the Settings >> Phone >> Wi-Fi calling - enable it

Android mobile: Go to Settings >> Wireless and Network Settings >> Tap More or More Networks option >> scroll down to Wi-Fi Calling - enable it

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Tech
Reliance Jio
Wi-Fi
Comments (+)
 