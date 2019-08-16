Jio Fiber effect: BSNL subscribers get lucrative offers

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, earlier in the week, officially announced that the Jio Fiber commercial launch will kick-off on September 5 in India.

Like the 4G roll-out, Reliance Jio Fiber is all set to disrupt the broadband internet market, as the base plan of Rs 700 per month offers 100Mbps speed.

Now, Bharat Sanchar Nigan Limited (BSNL) has announced to offer free Amazon Prime subscription for Rs 499 monthly plan, Telecom Talk reported. Earlier it was only for Rs 745 and above tariff plans, but probably due to the impending launch of the Jio Fiber, the state-run telecom firm has expanded it to the lower price band.

With Amazon Prime, the consumer will also get benefits such as exclusive early-bird lightning deals on various range of products, one-day or two-day quick delivery option on the e-commerce site and also access to Amazon Prime Music and Prime Video, which offer multi-media content ranging from original TV series to thousands of movies in multiple languages.

Furthermore, BSNL is offering 25% cashback on its broadband plans-- DSL (Digital Subscriber Line), Bharat Fiber and BBoWiFi (BroadBand-on-WiFi).

This might probably help BSNL hold on to the existing subscribers for some extended time, but if it does not improve its customer care service such as fixing the broken broadband connection in quick time, the company will surely have a tough time holding on to the long-time loyal customers.

It can be noted that Reliance Jio Fiber preview service has been active since late 2018 and has received a good response in the metros. If the company is to be believed, it has received 15 million requests and so far 5 lakh plus have started using the service. Reliance has plans to expand to 1,600 cities and towns in the next 12 months.

Read more | Reliance Jio Fiber: Broadband, TV tariff plans and more

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.