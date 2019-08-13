Join this BMTC WhatsApp group for airport bus info

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is the bloodline of the city's mobility catering to more than 5 million people every day. In line with Bengaluru's global reputation of India's Silicon Valley, it launched Intelligence Transport System by putting GPS in all of its bus fleet in 2016 and offer real-time details of the bus' movement and information on nearest bus shelter for the passenger to travel hassle-free in the city.

But, due to administration apathy, the mobile app has become annoyingly irregular over time. I, being a longtime BMTC bus traveler myself, try to use the app every day for my commute from home to the office and vice versa. But the BMTC app frequently crashes and sometimes, just displays the route numbers plying between point A to Point B with departure time, which isn't accurate most of the time.



Kempegowda International Airport Bus bay, Devanahalli; DH Photo/Umesh Yadav.



While the transport corporation is still yet to fix the glitches, Depot 18 (Whitefield division) of BMTC has come up with another novel idea of creating a WhatsApp group for passengers who like to use the bus to travel to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The Depot 18 manager S Sathish and the team have opened WhatsApp Group for KIAS 15 route, where interested commuters can access information such as bus location, time to reach to the user's bus shelter.

Also, when the bus begins its journey at the starting point: TTMC (Traffic Transit Management Centre) near Vydehi hospital, conductor's phone will be added to the WhatsApp group, so that commuter can directly call to get details like where the bus is or where to reach bus shelter and other crucial information, S Sathish said to DH.

"We tried to popularise this effort on social media channels and also asked fellow passengers to pass on the information to their relatives staying in around Kadugodi and also those residing around the KIAS 15's route. So, far WhatsApp group as more than 600 people and is expected to grow further," Sathish added.

For the uninitiated, KIAS 15 passes through Whitefield TTMC, Sathya Sai Hospital, ITPL,Hope Farm (towards Hoskote),Kadugodi Bridge, Bellathur, Seegehalli Gate, Khaji Sonnenahalli Gate, Budigere Cross, Grandwell, Mandur, Thirumenahalli Gate, Budigere, Manchappanahalli Gate, Singahalli, Hunasuru, Kadayarappanahalli, Chikkanahalli, Beguru and Kempegowda International Airport.

Interested readers can contact White Field Depot 18 manager S Satish (phone number:77609-91418) for information on the WhatsApp group.

As of now, WhatsApp group offers information on KIAS 15 route only; it would be great, if Bengaluru transport corporation or the depot managers in other regions of the city, could offer similar services for other KIA routes at least till they fix the BMTC mobile app.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.