Keep your beard looking hot in the summers

Summer brings humidity, heat, heavy perspiration, and an itchy, irritated beard. The trapped sweat generates buildup and dirt, which collects in the beard and makes the skin oily and acne-prone.

There is a perception that beards must be shaved when summer arrives, but you can maintain them all year round. Of course, we recognise the disadvantages of having more facial hair in the summer—beard sweat, itchiness, beard acne—but all you need to do is adapt your beard care routine to counteract the heat.

Beards are sexy and still in trend, so don't sacrifice them for the season.

Trim regularly

Beard itch doesn't mean you need to shave it off entirely. Trim it regularly to keep it tamed and well-groomed during summer.

Use a beard shampoo

As the temperature rises and you begin to sweat, salt, oil, and minerals are excreted via your pores, coating the surface of your skin. When you combine it with the dirt, dust, and pollution, you've got a mixture of irritants settling on your face. These can get stuck in your beard and irritate the skin underneath. A good beard shampoo will get rid of all the dirt and make your beard soft and smooth.

Moisturise

A good beard oil is a must-have in any man's grooming kit. It softens and tames the bristles while moisturising the skin beneath. Rub some on your palms and massage it into your beard after a shower to reap the benefits (when your hair follicles and pores are open and can easily absorb it).

Style your beard

After you've nourished your facial hair, make it look well-groomed and stylish. A decent beard balm will add volume and form, moisturise, and keep wayward strands in place, ensuring that your beard game is always on point. Run a quality beard brush over your beard to remove tangles and exfoliate the skin underneath.

Use a beard growth cream

A beard growth cream maintains hair growth in hot weather where oily skin and dandruff could slow down beard growth.

(The author is the founder of Man Arden, a premium men's grooming brand)