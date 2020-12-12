Libra Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Libra Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020

Libra Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020

  • Dec 12 2020, 03:37 ist
The Moon emphasises romance, children and a lucky windfall today. Speculations do well. New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you.

Lucky color: Ivory

Lucky number: 7

