Libra Daily Horoscope - January 28, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past.
Lucky color: Blue
Lucky number: 4
Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen
Reality behind biden’s plan to legalize 11mn immigrants
Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?
Gender-biased rape laws must change
If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?
'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'
Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials